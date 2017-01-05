Rocky Mountain to Host West Coast Late Model Civil War

Salt Lake City, UT — For the first time in history, the West Coast’s top-two Super Late Model series will come together for racing’s version of the Civil War. They will converge on Rocky Mountain Raceways (RMR) in West Valley, Utah for the $10,000 to win “Retro Custom Metals 150” as part of a 26-car line-up.

“With three racing venues at Rocky Mountain Raceways, our season schedule is always packed with great events. The Civil War, bringing the best of Late Model racing in the Western United States to our venue, is certainly a can’t miss affair,” commented RMR General Manager Mike Eames. “We know that the talented racing teams of the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour Series and the Northwest Super Late Model Series are going to put on a heck of a show for the great fans here in Utah!”

The 150-lap race is scheduled for Saturday, September 2. As part of RMR’s Labor Day Weekend festivities, this event will be a championship points paying event for each series.

“Rocky Mountain Raceways is the perfect track to host this event. It’s absolutely one of the best tracks in the nation for Super Late Model racing,” said SPEARS Southwest Tour official, Brian Olsen. “Bringing both series together for one event is something we’ve been working on and looking forward to for a couple of years. It’s great to see this event finally come together.”

The race will have a halfway break to allow the teams to re-fuel and make adjustments. It will be a four-tire race, in which each team will qualify and race the entire main event on the same four tires.

Guaranteed to start the event will be the top-10 drivers in the championship standings of the SPEARS (SRL) Southwest Tour Series and the Northwest Super Late Model Series. Single car qualifying, and the last chance-qualifying race will set the startling line up and the balance of the field.

Friday, September 1st will be an exclusive practice day for the Super Late Model teams in preparation for the Saturday night event.

“Our staff along with the officials of the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour and Rocky Mountain Raceway have talked about this race since the summer of 2015,” said NWSLMS official, Doug Pace. “To see everything come together as we head into a new year is amazing. The planning, purse structure and ability to lock in the top-10 drivers from each series will make this race one of the best events of 2017.”

This historic event at the beautiful 3/8 mile will also feature Modifieds, Super Stocks, Pro 4 Bangers and Jr. Stingers.

For more information go to www.SRLSouthwestTour.com or www.nwslmseries.com

-NWSLMS/SRL Press Release

-Photo Credit: Rocky Mountain Raceways

