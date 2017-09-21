LOG IN
Christopher celebrates one of his SK Modified wins at Stafford (CT) this year. (Speed51.com/Rick Ibsen photo)

Race of Champions to Pay $13,013.13 in Honor of TC

September 21, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

As the Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series closes in on the end of 2017 and it’s most prized event, the Race of Champions 250 at Lake Erie Speedway (PA), the teams, officials and fans go forward with heavy hearts.  Ted Christopher’s life and legacy is being remembered throughout the country and the Race of Champions wanted to make sure his indelible mark is also recognized in the New York / Pennsylvania area as well.

 

Earlier in the week, RoC Series promoter Joe Skotnicki, who was personal friend of Christopher, announced that in TC’s honor, the RoC 250 winner’s share of the race purse would be upped to $13,013.13.

 

“I have an immense respect for Ted; we had a great friendship. I don’t talk to Mike, his twin brother, but I have the same type of friendship and respect for Mike. I think we’re all devastated by it. I just put it out to some friends and some people that I know, ‘What if we could do this?”

 

300x250 ROC Lake Erie 2017.09.30Soon after numerous businesses and people all began putting various amounts of money up for the increased purse.

 

“I put up some of the money, Mr. Auto Parts and Jan Leaty, Trey Hoddock from Airport Collision, Empire Corners Wholesale, Gene Emser, Miller Brick and Lynco Motorsports, the Catalano family and some very special friends from the Modified community all contributed.”

 

Skotnicki feels it is a nice way for the community to pay tribute to Christopher.

 

“As far as I’m concerned the ultimate compliment the Series ever got, Brian Danko wrote a column early in the year about some different things, and Ted was quoted in there saying, ‘If he was closer, that he would love to run more with us.’ That meant the world to the Series,” Skotnicki explained.

 

“He has ventured out here with different teams, his own car and Joe Brady’s car.  Ted is a fixture in Modified racing; doesn’t matter if you’re at New Smyrna Beach (FL), Thompson or Stafford in Connecticut or Lancaster, New York.  It didn’t matter where he went, there was always somebody in the pits talking about Ted.  Even beyond the Asphalt Modifieds, all week I was hearing he was a short track guy, he has driven everything.”

 

And now, thanks to people he had a profound effect on through the years, Ted Christopher himself is being honed at the race with the most history in the chronicles of Modified racing, the Race of Champions 250 on September 27 – 29 at Lake Erie Speedway.

 

For more on the Race of Champions 250, visit https://www.rocmodifiedseries.com/

 

-By: Connor Sullivan, Speed51.com CT, MA, RI & Long Island Editor – Twitter: @Connor51CT

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/Rick Ibsen

