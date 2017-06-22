Race of Champions Sportsman Visit Ohsweken Friday

Ohsweken, Ont. – Ohsweken Speedway’s 22nd season of competitions continues on Friday night when the Race of Champions Sportsman Tour visits on Minor Sports Team Night presented by Pinty’s Delicious Foods. Children wearing their Minor Sports Team jerseys will be admitted free and will also be entered to win a special Ohsweken Speedway Prize Pack.

Pinty’s Delicious Foods night marks the first of two Sportsman Modified races at Ohsweken in 2017. Also on the schedule are the Kool Kids-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, HRW Automotive Mini Stocks and Gale’s Auto Aftermarket Bombers.

Race time is 7:30pm with Pit Gates scheduled to open at 5:30pm and Spectator Gates opening at 6:00pm. Admission for adults is just $14, $10 for seniors (65+) and Youths (13-17) while kids age 7-12 are only $3. Children 6 and under are free.

Race of Champions Sportsman Tour

The Race of Champions Sportsman Tour returns to Ohsweken for the second time in its history. Friday’s race is the first of six on the Series’ 2017 schedule. Last season, Chad Chevalier won over Cody McPherson, Mark Chiddy, Justin Sharpe and Charlie Lynch. The ultra-competitive Sportsman division is guaranteed to provide plenty of side-by-side action. Additional event information is available at www.rocmodifiedseries.com.

-Ohsweken Press Release. Photo credit: Dale Calnan/Image Factor Media

