Pulliam Collects Three Wins in Two States on Hectic Weekend

Battle scars lined the right side of Lee Pulliam’s Late Model Stock car as it sat on the front-stretch at Southern National Motorsports Park in Lucama, North Carolina. The doughnuts and bent fenders were well-earned, as Pulliam picked up three wins in six races over four days pursuing his fourth NASCAR Whelen All-American Series national championship.

On Sunday, Pulliam picked up the third of those wins, taking the victory in the first of two 40-lappers at the 4/10-mile oval.

“The car was on rails,” Pulliam told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “It definitely got through the corners really, really good today.”

The victory, much like his weekend, was not without an eventful moment in the closing laps.

“The last ten laps, the throttle started sticking,” Pulliam said. “I was having to pull it up off the floor with my foot. That was kind of interesting. Once we got through that, I had a good lead and I was able to take it easy from there.”

In the second race of the afternoon, Pulliam finished third. He had started eighth in the field and passed several cars, but couldn’t get around local shoe Andrew Grady and eventual winner Jonathan Findley.

“We didn’t quite have enough at the end,” Pulliam said after the second race. “We got a little too tight on corner exit. I want to thank everyone on the team for all their hard work. It’s been really exciting to run six races this weekend.”

Pulliam completed 357 laps of racing over four nights in three states. His weekend started in Virginia at Dominion Raceway’s $10,000-to-win extravaganza, where Pulliam retired after 102 of 150 laps and finished 18th.

Despite the rough start to the weekend, Pulliam and his team traveled through the night to Anderson Motor Speedway (SC) for twin-50 lap features. After picking up one win that evening, Pulliam made the trek to Myrtle Beach Speedway (SC), winning a 75-lap feature there to secure the track championship before heading to Lucama, North Carolina on Sunday.

“We were up near DC on Thursday racing. Then we drove 500 miles to get to Anderson on Friday. Raced there, got through tech late, didn’t get any sleep before we went to Myrtle Beach. We haven’t had more than ten hours of sleep since Monday. It’s awesome, but I’m ready to get back to the house. Glad we got the job done.”

All told, Pulliam scored three wins, as well as the third-place finish on Sunday and a runner-up finish in a twin feature at Anderson.

Was that enough to secure another national championship, as he battles California’s Trevor Huddleston? Pulliam isn’t rushing to any conclusions.

“We’ll just have to wait and see.”

