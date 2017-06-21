PPV Video Stream Announced for Seekonk’s Open Wheel Wednesday

For the first time in the event’s history, the 14th annual Open Wheel Wednesday at the “Cement Palace” of Seekonk Speedway (MA) will air live on Speed51 TV, the video arm of Speed51.com, on Wednesday, June 28th.

The Open Wheel Wednesday event is one of the biggest events of the year at the Seekonk Speedway bullring. It features a $10,00-to-win Tour-type Modified feature for the Tri Track Open Modified Series and the NEMA Boston Louie Memorial Midget race, as well as a feature for the NEMA Lites division.

“We feel that our Open Wheel Wednesday Modified race being paired up with the Tri Track Open Modified Series and the NEMA Boston Louie race makes it one of the premier events in short track racing throughout the country,” said Ed St. Germain, the marketing and advertising director at Seekonk Speedway. “We’re very excited to pair up with Speed51.com to be able to bring that to everybody.”

The Open Wheel Wednesday race usually draws some of the best Modified racers around and this year is no exception. The pre-entry list as of today is 47 cars deep and includes many past champions and race winners from throughout New England and New York. Early entires include Ted Christopher, Ryan Preece, Eric Goodale, Matt Hirschman, Jon McKennedy and many more.

Last year’s race winner, and four-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion, Doug Coby will be in attendance. Coby has three wins at the Seekonk Speedway Open Wheel Wednesday Annual Modified race. He went to victory lane in the 2011, 2013 and 2016 editions of the race.

2013 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Ryan Preece is entered, as is 2008 NWMT champion Ted Christopher. 2014 Tri Track Open Modified Series champion Jon McKennedy will be racing, as will two-time Tri Track Open Modified Series champion, “Big Money” Matt Hirschman.

Race fans can watch all three features from the “Cement Palace” for the low price of $24.99, which is the same as the cost of a grandstand ticket. The video stream has a 150-mile blackout radius around the Seekonk, MA area. Fans can purchase their Speed51 TV pay-per-view package by clicking here.

The Open Wheel Wednesday show isn’t the only event at Seekonk that will be broadcast live on Speed51.com. The Granite State Pro Stock Series rolls into Seekonk on Saturday, June 24th for the first time in series history. That event can be seen live as part of the Summer Thunder TV series presented by PFC Brakes, which is available for premium members of the Speed51 Video Network for $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year. To become a premium member on the Speed51 Network, click here.

About Speed51.com

Since 2001, Speed51.com has been the source for short track news, behind-the-scenes stories, in-depth race coverage and live video broadcasts of short track events throughout North America, from NASCAR’s Touring Divisions (Modifieds & K&N Pro Series), to Dirt Modifieds and numerous forms of Late Model & Modified racing. Speed51 TV, the live video broadcasting arm of Speed51.com, airs live video productions of short track events on both pavement and dirt. Speed51 TV also produces race broadcasts for network television. The Speed51 Video Network carries highlights, interviews and features from short track racing around the country on Speed51.com.

-51 Sports Press Release.

