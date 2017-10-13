Post-Season Gobbler Returns to Accord in November

Accord, NY – The post-season ‘Gobbler’ at Accord Speedway will return for its fifth running on Saturday, November 25.

Accord Speedway owners Gary and Donna Palmer and special events promoter Brett Deyo have set plans for the Thanksgiving weekend event to continue in 2017.

Once again, the ‘Gobbler’ will be headlined by big-block/small-block Modifieds racing under Short Track Super Series rules for 50 laps, $5,000 to win and $300 to take the green flag.

Joining the Modifieds will be the Sportsman (Open vs. Crate) paying a minimum of $1,000 to win, the Ron Wright Memorial Street Stock event, for the first time Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars, and a nightcap Four Cylinder Enduro.

A rain date of Saturday, December 2 will be in place.

A year ago, Montgomery, N.Y.’s Anthony Perrego won the ‘Gobbler’ Modified event for the second time in four editions. Other victors were Joey Bruning (Sportsman), Kyle Welsch (Street Stock), Justin Mills (Slingshot) and Patrick Bleau (Enduro).

For the 2017 ‘Gobbler’ event, Adult admission is $24. Seniors (ages 65 and over) pay $22. Kids 11 and under are $5.

There is indoor seating available for $35 per ticket. To reserve an indoor seat, contact the speedway at 845.626.1142.

Pit admission is $40, with no license required.

Pit gates will open at 9 a.m. Grandstand gates will be unlocked at 10 a.m. Hot laps will begin at noon, with racing at 1 p.m.

Accord Speedway, a neat-and-tidy quarter-mile clay oval nestled in the hills of Ulster County, is located at 299 Whitfield Road Accord, NY 12404. The speedway is on the web at www.accordspeedway.com.

To learn more about the Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP or BD Motorsports Media LLC, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com or www.bdmotorsportsmedia.com, call 845.728.2781 during business hours, e-mail [email protected], “like” Short Track Super Series on Facebook or follow @ShortTrackSS on Twitter.

-Short Track Super Series Press Release. Photo credit: Bob Armbruster Photo

Related Posts

« Short Track Showdown Returning to NHMS in June 2018 Skotnicki Reflects on First Race of Champions at Lake Erie »