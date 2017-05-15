LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Mods-RoC-Oswego-4-wide-5-13

Photo Gallery: RoC Modifieds and Supermodifieds at Oswego (NY)

May 15, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

This past weekend Oswego Speedway opened the gates for the first time in 2017, welcoming in the Race of Champions Asphalt Modifieds for the Richie Evans Memorial and kicking off the track’s Supermodified and Small-Block Supermodified championships. Despite chilly conditions and even the occasional rain drop, it was a night that ignited what will sure to be another memorable season at the Steel Palace.

 

Now you can view some of the best images from Saturday on the Speed51.com Five Star Race Car Bodies Facebook Feed. Speed51.com photographers Duane and Evan Canfield were on hand to capture the racing action and the celebrations from victory lane.

 

For photos of the RoC Richie Evans Memorial, click here.

 

For photos of the Oswego Supermods and SBS, click here.

 

-Text by 51 Staff

-Photo Credit: MoJo Photos/Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • May 19-21: Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) - Short Track U.S. Nationals - SLM, PLM, LMSC & More

  • May 20: Riverhead Raceway(NY) - Granite State Pro Stock Series

  • May 20: State Park Speedway (WI) - ARCA Midwest Tour - Super Late Models

  • May 20: Autodrome Montmagny (QC) - PASS North - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner