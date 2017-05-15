Photo Gallery: RoC Modifieds and Supermodifieds at Oswego (NY)

This past weekend Oswego Speedway opened the gates for the first time in 2017, welcoming in the Race of Champions Asphalt Modifieds for the Richie Evans Memorial and kicking off the track’s Supermodified and Small-Block Supermodified championships. Despite chilly conditions and even the occasional rain drop, it was a night that ignited what will sure to be another memorable season at the Steel Palace.

Now you can view some of the best images from Saturday on the Speed51.com Five Star Race Car Bodies Facebook Feed. Speed51.com photographers Duane and Evan Canfield were on hand to capture the racing action and the celebrations from victory lane.

For photos of the RoC Richie Evans Memorial, click here.

For photos of the Oswego Supermods and SBS, click here.

-Text by 51 Staff

-Photo Credit: MoJo Photos/Speed51.com

