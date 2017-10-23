LOG IN
Mods MTS Waterford 25 Rowan Pennink Victory Lane 2017

Pennink Victorious, Goodale the Champ After Dramatic MTS Finale

October 23, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

The inaugural season for the Modified Touring Series is in the books.

 

Rowan Pennink won the season finale at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl (CT) on Sunday night and Eric Goodale was crowned the champion. Goodale also finished second in the race after starting from the back of the grid.

 

Pennink started the 125-lap feature from fifth and a daring move on a late-race restart led him to the victory.

 

With less than 40 laps to go, championship contender Tommy Barrett led the field to green with Pennink restarting on the inside of the front row. Pennink dove aggressively into turns one and two and took the lead from Barrett, who slid out of the groove and fell back to fourth.

 

Pennink said the move was justified because he felt Barrett didn’t give him enough space to race under green-flag conditions prior to that restart.

 

"Four or five times, I had a wheel to the outside of him while we were running under green and every time, he never gave me any room," Pennink said. "After trying the outside that many times, I figured it wasn't going to happen, so I tried the inside on that restart and got it done."

 

Barrett wound up fourth when the checkered flag waved and was the second-highest finisher among the five championship-eligible drivers. Although he was the last title-chasing driver to not pit when the restart occurred, he felt clean air would have given him the advantage while leading over Goodale.

 

“If the 25 (Pennink) didn’t drive me off the track, I still think we would have been able to hold off the 58 (Goodale) possibly,” Barrett said. “It just didn’t work out in our favor, unfortunately. … I know how he always drives. I owe him another one now.”

 

Aside from the drama to earn the race win, the championship battle had a few chaotic moments as well.

 

On Lap 53, Woody Pitkat made heavy contact with the turn three wall, which ended his night and hopes for the MTS title. Three laps later, fellow title contender Richard Savary spun on the front stretch.

 

Savary was able to escape his Lap 56 incident unscathed, but on Lap 85, he and Les Hinckley were involved in a turn three accident.

 

Along with Goodale’s runner-up and Barrett’s fourth, the three other championship runners — Jon McKennedy, Savary and Pitkat — finished fifth, 13th and 21st, respectively.

 

Race fans can find full on-demand Trackside Now coverage by clicking here.

 

-By John Haverlin, Speed51.com Northeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

 

The Finish:

Pos      #          Driver

1          25        Rowan Pennink

2          58        Eric Goodale

3          15ct     Chris Pasteryak

4          9          Tommy Barrett Jr.

5          29        Jon McKennedy

6          m6       Dylan Kopec

7          25ct     Anthony Flannery

8          73x      Andy Jankowiak

9          43        Kirk Alexander

10        84        John Fortin

11        36        Dave Sapienza

12        0          Mike Holdridge

13        99        Richard Savary

14        32        Tom Abele

15        88        Roger Turbush

16        78        Walt Sutcliffe

17        33        Bill Dixon

18        1          Dave Ethridge

19        21        Les Hinckley

20        58ct     Shawn Thibeault

21        52        Woody Pitkat

22        35        Andrew Molleur

