Outlaw Karts - Millbridge Speedway - Open Division - Practice - 5-25-17

Over 100 Full Races From Millbridge on Speed51 Network

Tucked away in Salisbury, North Carolina is the small dirt track of Millbridge Speedway, best known for its exciting Outlaw Kart racing. The 1/6-mile oval has seen the likes of some of NASCAR’s top drivers including Kyle Larson and currently houses drivers who are likely the future of the sport.

 

Over the past two years, Speed51.com has been at Millbridge Speedway recording the racing in all divisions at the speedway. From Beginner Box Stocks to the Open division, a majority of the races (118 races to date) have been captured and added to our archives on the Speed51 Network.

 

300x250 Battle at the Bridge LIVESubscribers of the Speed51 Network can gain quick and easy access to all the racing from Millbridge Speedway with a new feature on Speed51.com.

 

After signing into your premium account (monthly or yearly subscription), click the “Racing Videos” tab on the home page of Speed51.com. Once you are there, you’ll notice a dropdown menu with multiple categories for different video categories. Scroll to “Millbridge Speedway” and click on that category to have races from the past two years readily available to watch.

 

Fans who are not currently subscribed to the Speed51 Network can easily become members for $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year. Becoming a premium subscriber gives fans access to all the racing videos from Millbridge, as well as thousands of other racing videos from all over the short track racing landscape.

 

Additionally, fans who subscribe to the Speed51 Network prior to Wednesday will be able to watch this week’s Battle at the Bridge live on Speed51.com.

 

Click here to become a Speed51 Network subscriber today.

