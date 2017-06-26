Open Wheel Wednesday Stacked Full of Modified Champs

Open Wheel Wednesday at Seekonk Speedway (MA) is just two days away, and the anticipation surrounding the race is already sky high. A stacked entry list for the $10,000-to-win Tri-Track Open Modified Series race has fans excited as a who’s-who in Modified racing is expected to come out to the event.

Leading the entry list is four-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Doug Coby and his Mike Smeriglio III Racing team. Coby is a three-time winner of the Modified Madness event at Seekonk and is also the defending winner.

Coby is not the only former NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion on the entry list either. Joining him is 2008 champion Ted Christopher, 2010 champion Bobby Santos, 2013 champion Ryan Preece, and 2011 champion Ron Silk.

Amazingly, those four drivers aren’t the only champion Modified drivers to be entered for Wednesday’s race. “Big Money” Matt Hirschman is a multi-time Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Tour champion and two-time defending Tri-Track Open Modified Series champion.

Chuck Hossfeld is also a multi-time RoC Asphalt Modified Tour champion and he is entered for Wednesday’s race as well. Joining Hossfeld and Hirschman from the RoC ranks of New York State is Andy Jankowiak who can compete for wins just about anywhere he goes.

Jon McKennedy won the inaugural Tri-Track Open Modified Series championship in 2014, and is also a multi-time Valenti Modified Racing Series champion. He is entered to race on Wednesday in the No. 29 machine.

A quartet of former VMRS champions are also expected to race on Wednesday night with multi-time champion Chris Pasteryak, 2013 series champion Rowan Pennink, 2014 champion Justin Bonsignore and 2015 champion Woody Pitkat all entered.

If you cannot make it to Seekonk Speedway on Wednesday, you can still watch all of these champions battle for the win, as well as the NEMA Midget Boston Louie Memorial race, live on Speed51 TV. Wednesday night’s race will be live streamed on Speed51.com and can be purchased for just $24.99.

To purchase your Open Wheel Wednesday pay-per-view ticket, click here.

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor – Twitter: @RobBlount

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/Rick Ibsen

Related Posts

« 3rd Annual Racing for Wishes Set for Shenandoah Southern Super Series Heading to Montgomery For a Rumble »