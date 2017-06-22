LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
KODAK Digital Still Camera

New Twists to Super DIRTcar Series July Visit to Eldora

June 22, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Modifieds, Other News, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

Concord, NC – The Super DIRTcar Series will return to Eldora Speedway for two action-packed nights of racing at the World’s Greatest Dirt Track on July 18 and 19. The Series will race alongside the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on both nights. The 75-lap Feature event during the Tuesday Night Tailgate on July 18 at the Rossburg, OH half-mile will count towards the 2017 Super DIRTcar Series championship standings.

 

On Wednesday night, Eldora hosts the Super DIRTcar Series all-star race alongside the NASCAR Trucks Eldora Dirt Derby for the second straight year. The $2,000-to-win, $500-to-start all-star race is open to all 17 full-time Super DIRTcar Series drivers and the three highest finishing non-series drivers from Tuesday night’s event. The all-star race will consist of heat races lined up via open draw and a 20-lap Feature.

 

The new twist on Wednesday’s all-star format will be that an inversion draw following heat races will determine the starting line-up for the Feature event. Pill numbers 4, 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14 will be in the draw bucket. The result could be up to two-thirds of the field inverted for the main event. The inversion is a change from the Series’ usual practice of a driver-by-driver top-12 redraw and forces an interesting element of strategy into the event.

 

Advance reserves seating tickets for the Super DIRTcar Series’ Tuesday Night Tailgate and Wednesday’s all-star race are available at www.eldoraspeedway.ticketforce.com. Visit www.eldoraspeedway.com and www.superdirtcarseries.com for additional event information.

 

Story By: SDCS PR

Photo Credit: Speed51.com / MoJo Photos

 

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 23: Lee USA Speedway (NH) - PASS North - Super Late Models

  • June 24: Anderson Speedway (IN) - ARCA/CRA Super Series - Redbud 400

  • June 24: Orange County Speedway (NC) - CARS Tour - Super Late Models & Late Model Stocks

  • June 24: Riverhead Raceway (NY) - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

  • June 24: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Granite State Pro Stock Series

Presenting Partner