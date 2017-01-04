New ‘Islip 300’ Among Additions to 2017 Riverhead Schedule

Second year Riverhead Raceway promoters/owners Eddie & Connie Partridge and Tom Gatz released their 2017 schedule today and Long Island racing fans can look forward to a very exciting and diverse race season at the historic quarter mile oval. The 2017 NASCAR Whelen All American Series opener is set for Saturday evening May 6th with all seven classes in action while the second half of the doubleheader weekend will unfold Sunday afternoon May 7th with the May Meltdown Enduro program.

During their freshman season as race track operators Eddie & Connie Partridge along with Tom Gatz showed a willingness to bring new racing series and events to Riverhead Raceway in 2016 and more of the same is in store for 2017. The trio announced the return of the Islip 300 NASCAR Modified race for Saturday May 27th with the winner of the Islip 300 taking home a huge $7,000 payday from a rich purse that will exceed $30,000. The race pays tribute to the former All Star 300 races that were immensely popular at the 1/5 of a mile Islip speed plant. With $7,000 on the line for the win track management is hopeful for an All Star caliber line-up and race for the Memorial Day weekend race that will carry a Sunday May 28th rain date.

Also new in 2017 will be the June 17th visit of the Modified Touring Series competing in a 125-lap contest. Making a return engagement to Long Island this season will be the Granite State Pro Stock Series for a 100-lap tilt on Saturday May 20th as well as the NEMA Midgets on June 3rd. The Mr. Rooter New England Truck Series returns to Long Island Saturday August 19th. The American Three Quarter Midget Racing Association will join the June 3rd NEMA card for their first Riverhead Raceway appearance since 2001.

Track GM John Ellwood disclosed 2017 activity at the track will commence the first week of April with the first of two Technical Inspection days that will take place Saturday April 1st with the second being held the following Saturday April 8th. In a new scheduling twist Sunday April 9th will feature the first on track racing of 2017 unfolding with the Snow Melt Enduro program being presented.

The traditional pre-season practice days are penciled in for Saturday April 22nd and again Saturday April 29th but in between on Sunday April 23rd a 100-lap Street Stock event will be presented along with 40-lapper features for both the INEX Legend Race Cars and new Mini Stock Enduro class.

Aside from the Islip 300 and Modified Touring Series events the NASCAR Modifieds will be busy once again at Riverhead Raceway. The popular NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will again make two stops for 200-lap events Saturday June 24th and Saturday September 16th. The weekly Modified racers of the Whelen All American Series can look forward to running in several specialty races including the Mullet Madness 50 on June 10th, a 67-lap 67th Year Celebration contest July 1st, the annual Baldwin, Evans & Jarzombek 77 July 8th, an Elvis Night 50 August 5th, and the Whelen Engineering Night 100 (Twin 50’s) on September 9th.

All told the NASCAR Modified will go to post 18 times in 2017 while the Late Models, Eagle Auto Mall Modified Crates, Blunderbusts, Super Pro Trucks and INEX Legend Race Cars are all slotted in for 15 races in 2017. The Figure Eights will run 13 times in the new season.

Two spectacular Fireworks shows will thrill the fans in 2017, the first set for Saturday July 1st for the 67th Year Celebration while the second takes place on I Love America night August 12th. The extremely popular Monster Trucks featuring Big Foot will be back for a Free Style show Saturday July 15th.

Plenty of School Bus racing and crashing will be on tap in 2017 as School Bus Figure Eight races are planned for Saturday May 13th and again Saturday June 17th. The first of two School Bus Demolition Derbies will take place on Saturday July 29th, with the second set for Saturday August 26th.

Demolition Derby contests in 2017 will find the 4-Cylinder events returning on May 6th and again June 10th, while 8-Cylinder Demo Derbies will take place July 1st and August 12th. The National Stock Demolition Derby will culminate the Demolition Derby season on September 23rd.

In addition to the early season Snow Melt Enduro, April 23rd Enduro and May Meltdown Enduro, stand alone Enduro cards are scheduled for May 28th where the Spring Smackdown will be contested as well the Summer Showdown on August 13th and the Labor Day Luau on September 3rd. All are Sunday programs but once again in 2017 all Enduro classes can look forward to racing on select Saturday nights throughout the season.

The Long Island Vintage Auto Racing Series will debut at Riverhead Raceway in 2017 with dates for the LIVARS racers set for May 27th, June 3rd, July 8th, July 22nd and September 2nd.

The annual Cromarty Wall of Champions inductions will be held Saturday night July 8th as that ceremony will compliment the annual Baldwin, Evans & Jarzombek 77 NASCAR Modified event.

Once again Eddie & Connie Partridge and Tom Gatz are looking forward to presenting various Car Shows at Riverhead in 2017 starting with the Island Import Day show Sunday June 4th. A Semi Truck show is planned for Sunday September 10th, while the Long Island Street Rod Association Riverhead Raceway show is set for Sunday September 24th. On Sunday October 8th the Riverhead Raceway Truck Show will take center stage. The Car & Truck shows were very well received in 2016.

Two Drive-In Movie nights will take place in the pit area of the track on Friday evening June 16th and again Friday evening August 18th.

For further information on the 2017 Riverhead Raceway schedule or on how to become a marketing partner at the track please send an e-mail to [email protected] or call 631-842-RACE.

-Riverhead Raceway Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/MoJo Photos

