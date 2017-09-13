Neal and VanDoorn Tied in CRA Crew Chief of the Year

Salem, IN — Outerwears Performance Products is once again sponsoring the Outerwears Crew Chief of the Year Award with the ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS for the 2017 season. The award will include a $1000 cash bonus and a trophy. Jeff Lane was the Outerwears Crew Chief of the Year Award winner in 2015, the first season for the award. Scott Neal was the award winner in 2016.

The award has a different format to determine a winner in 2017. The award will be based upon the new Chase format that CRA is using to determine its Champions in 2017. The final four scheduled races will be utilized for the Chase to determine a series Champion and the Outerwears Crew Chief of the Year Award. There are five teams in the ARCA/CRA Super Series Chase currently battling to be in the final four to race in the 46th Annual Winchester 400 to determine the 2017 series Champion and five Crew Chiefs in contention for the Outerwears Crew Chief of the Year Award.

The top five eligible teams Crew Chiefs will be awarded points at each of the four Chase events, 5 for the highest finisher, down to 1 for fifth highest. The Crew Chief earning the most points in the four Chase events will be the 2017 Outerwears Crew Chief of the Year Award winner.

After two Chase events so far this season, there is a tie for first place in the Outerwears Crew Chief of the Year points between Scott Neal, Crew Chief for Dalton Armstrong and Butch VanDoorn, Crew Chief for his brother Johnny VanDoorn. Both have nine points, but Neal has a win and is locked into the final four Championship event. Armstrong and Neal won the series last event on Labor Day Weekend at Winchester Speedway.

There is also a tie for third in the Outerwears Crew Chief of the Year points between Kyle Jones, Crew Chief for Logan Runyon, and Jeff Lane, Crew Chief for Wes Griffith Jr. Both of those have five points apiece. Brent Jack, Crew Chief for son Hunter Jack, is in fifth place with two points.

The Outerwears Crew Chief of the Year Award will be presented at the 2017 CRA Awards Banquet, which will be held at the Crowne Plaza Indianapolis Downtown at Union Station on Friday, January 5th, 2018. The third ARCA/CRA Super Series Chase event will be this Saturday at Toledo Speedway.

Based in Schoolcraft, Michigan, Outerwears has been on the track improving performance and creating champions since 1979. Designed using Terra-Flo technology Outerwears radiator screens provide the perfect balance between airflow and debris deflection, allowing peak airflow and longer radiator life. Outerwears radiator screens will be an important part of the ARCA/CRA Super Series for the 2017 race season. Ask your local dealer for your Outerwears or visit www.outerwears.com.

More information on all the CRA Series is available at www.cra-racing.com.

-CRA Press Release

