Nasse Pulling Double-Duty Again as He Chases Winchester Success

Big Race season is now upon us and the All American 400 at The Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) kicked it off this past weekend. Pinella’s Park, Florida’s Stephen Nasse was one of the few brave drivers who dared to pull double-duty and compete in both the Pro Late Model and Super Late Model race for a combined 500 laps of racing.

Nasse made his moves in the 100 lap Pro Late Model feature where he came up one spot short of the win behind PLM track champion Casey Roderick.

“We had a really good car and it was great to be that competitive having had never been there with the Pro Late Model. I wish we would have finished one position better though,” Nasse said.

The run in the Super Late Model was similar but with a different outcome. After qualifying in the top five it wasn’t long until Nasse was up front battling in and out of the top three and contending for the lead.



It was slightly before halfway when Nasse pulled into the pits suspecting a mechanical issue in the rear end of the car that would end his All American 400 run.

“I felt like we were good and would have been there at the end so it sucked to have our night end early.,” said Nasse. “We have something to build off of though and knowing how strong we were there makes it more exciting to go into this next weekend at Winchester.”

Nasse and his team head to the high banks of Winchester Speedway this weekend in Winchester, Indiana for another 400-lap endurance race. Last season, Nasse’s run at this race was cut short and he is looking to capitalize on that this season with a better finish.

Although he recently captured the 2017 Southern Super Series championship title, Nasse is still winless this season and hoping that one of the biggest races of the season could be the one he brings home the hardware home from.

“Winning a race like the 400 would be one way to get that win we have been digging for. We have been fast all season and so close and I want it bad. I don’t doubt that we have a chance there this weekend to finally park it in victory lane.”

If pulling double-duty at the All American 400 wasn’t enough, Nasse is planning the same thing this weekend at Winchester. He will be competing in the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Pro Late Model race and then will switch gears on Sunday for 400 laps in his Super Late Model with the ARCA/CRA Super Series.

Winchester 400 weekend kicks off Friday as the Pro Late Model feature along with other support divisions take to the track. The main event of 400 laps is Sunday and all of the action can be followed via Speed51.com’s live pay-per-view broadcast if fans aren’t able to make the trip. Tickets for the broadcast are available for purchase here.

Story by: Hannah Newhouse – Southeast Correspondent

Photo by: Speed51.com

