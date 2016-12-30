Nashville Releases Entry Forms for All American 400

It’s that time of year for racers to begin making plans to race in one of the most prestigious annual Late Model races. Earlier this week, track officials at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) released entry forms for the 33rd Annual All American 400.

The traditional 400-lap Super Late Model race will be held on September 30 – October 1, 2017 and will once again feature the controlled-cautions concept to help control costs for race teams.

Racers planning to compete in the race should submit their entry forms to the track no later than September 1, 2017 in order to avoid paying the late entry fee.

Entry forms are also available for the 100-lap Pro Late Model race that will take place on the same weekend.

For more information, visit www.fairgroundsspeedwaynashville.com.

