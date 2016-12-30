LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
slm aa400 nashville 51 nasse 55 sargeant 9 choquette

Nashville Releases Entry Forms for All American 400

December 30, 2016 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

It’s that time of year for racers to begin making plans to race in one of the most prestigious annual Late Model races.  Earlier this week, track officials at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) released entry forms for the 33rd Annual All American 400.

 

The traditional 400-lap Super Late Model race will be held on September 30 – October 1, 2017 and will once again feature the controlled-cautions concept to help control costs for race teams.

 

Racers planning to compete in the race should submit their entry forms to the track no later than September 1, 2017 in order to avoid paying the late entry fee.

 

Entry forms are also available for the 100-lap Pro Late Model race that will take place on the same weekend.

 

For more information, visit www.fairgroundsspeedwaynashville.com.

 

Click here for Super Late Model entry form.

 

Click here for Pro Late Model entry form.

 

-By Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor – Twitter: @Brandon_Paul51

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • December 1-4: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - 49th Annual Snowball Derby - Super Late Models

  • December 8-10: Indiana Convention Center - Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show

  • December 9-10: Sun National Bank Center (NJ) - Battle at Trenton - Indoor Auto Racing Series

Presenting Partner