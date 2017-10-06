Must See Sprints Added to MegaMeltdown at Hickory

Charlotte, NC – Pro All Stars Series (PASS) President Tom Mayberry is pleased to announce that the 12th Annual Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 weekend at Hickory Motor Speedway will expand to include the Must See Racing Sprint Cars. The MegaMeltdown will be the final PASS National Championship Series race of the year and will feature the best Super Late Model racers from across North America as they compete for over $15,000 to win. And, for the first time ever, the MAV TV cameras will be rolling as the MegaMeltdown will be televised, flag-to-flag for a nationwide audience. For the Must See Racing Sprints, the event is shaping up to be a showdown, pitting the best winged Sprint Car racers from the Midwest against some of the South’s top asphalt racers.

“The MegaMeltdown is already getting a great response from racers and fans across the country and looks like it will be one of the biggest races of the year,” said PASS President Tom Mayberry. “The addition of the Must See Racing Sprint Cars only adds to this great event. It will give our stock car fans the chance to not only see Winged Sprint Cars race on asphalt, but it will also give them a glimpse of some of the fastest cars to race on short tracks period. These guys have been setting track records everywhere they go and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see them do the same at Hickory again.”

In 2015, Must See Racing joined PASS for their first-ever event at the legendary Hickory Motor Speedway. This year’s MegaMeltdown weekend will close out the 2017 season for the Midwest’s best asphalt Winged Sprint Car drivers as they get set to compete against some of the South’s best “Winged Warriors.” The MegaMeltdown will pit the top Southern and Northern winged pavement sprint car drivers head-to-head for the final time this year. This event could prove to be one of the biggest pavement sprint car events ever held in the South. In addition, the event is expected to draw the top pavement sprint cars drivers from across the nation.

“We are delighted to be back at Hickory Motor Speedway again and excited to be able to work with Tom Mayberry and the staff with PASS to bring ‘The Fastest Short Track Cars In The World’ to one of the biggest weekends of short track racing in the southeast,” said Must See Racing founder and president Jim Hanks. “Hickory has always been a favorite venue of our drivers and teams and we look forward to a fantastic show as we close out our season and crown our two division champions for the year in one action-packed weekend of racing.”

Entry forms and the complete weekend schedule for upcoming events at Oxford Plains Speedway, Orange County Speedway, and Hickory Motor Speedway are now posted at ProAllStarsSeries.com.

For sponsorship inquiries and questions about on-board camera coverage on MAV TV, please contact Alan Dietz at 704-231-2039 or [email protected].

-Pro All Stars Series Press Release. Photo credit: Chris Seelman

