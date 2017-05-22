LOG IN
Monday’s Super DIRTcar Series Event at Weedsport Postponed

May 22, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Cars, Region - Northeast, Ticker

CONCORD, NC – Due to heavy overnight rain and saturated grounds, the Super DIRTcar Series has postponed Big-Block Monday at Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, NY. Track and series officials are working together to choose a date for the rescheduled event.

 

All advanced reserved seat purchases will be automatically refunded. Fans with any questions should contact the Weedsport Speedway office at (315) 834-3067 or by e-mailing [email protected].

 


The Super DIRTcar Series will also return to Weedsport Speedway on July 11 for the Hall of Fame 100 and onSeptember 4 for the Labor Day Double Play 100. For more information, visit www.weedsportspeedway.com.

 

Weedsport Speedway will now shift focus to the Big Block/Small Block Challenge scheduled for Sunday, June 4.

 

The $3,000 to win event will feature the best in Big Block Modified action versus the top Small Block Modified drivers in the area, with racing set to begin on June 4 at 6 p.m.

 

Qualifying heats for the Big Block/Small Block Challenge will be lined up by draw with top qualifiers in the heat races redrawing for feature starting position.

 

Modifieds competing with a DIRTcar legal Big Block and any NON DIRTcar legal Spec 358 engine must weight 2500lbs.

 

Those running a DIRTcar legal 358 (must run legal spec intake, exhaust, rev box, and carb) can weigh at 2400lbs.

 

Gasoline only will be permitted – no methanol.

 

Competitors must use the DIRTcar Hoosier 300 compound with the option for a 400 right rear compound.

 

Traditional northeast body rules only.  No sail panels allowed. 

 

Raceceiver radios mandatory.

 


For more information on the Big Block/Small Block Challenge visit online at www.weedsportspeedway.com.  

 

For a full 2017 schedule and Weedsport Speedway information be sure to visit online atwww.weedsportspeedway.comFans can also FOLLOW on Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy and LIKE on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway.

 

-Weedsport Speedway Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com/MoJo Photos

