Mark Smith Pockets $5,000 Victory at Weedsport

Weedsport, NY – Despite a small passing rain shower early in the evening, Weedsport Speedway finally put together its first event of the season with Mark Smith and Kevin Ridley driving to victory lane as a part of the Ultimate Wingless Shootout presented by Big Dog Country 103.5 FM.

A total of 24 wingless 360 Sprint Cars were in the pit area Sunday from both the ESS and URC Sprint Car clubs, with 20 of the machines taking the green flag for the 25-lap main.

Robbie Shuttleworth and Tyler Cartier would not make it through hot laps as both cars received heavy damage following incidents.

Shuttleworth tagged the fourth turn wall early on in the No. 11 while Cartier cartwheeled his No. 23 305 sprint over the first turn fence and into a set of trees outlining the Speedway. Both drivers were ok, but done for the night.

The Ultimate Wingless Shootout main event would see Smith and Larry Wight duel to the finish with Smith collecting the victory in the No. 55. Wight led early but caught the cushion and touched the wall in turn one, handing over the lead at lap 5.

Wight would battle back however to take the runner-up position away from Coleman Gulick in the late stages, but fell short of Smith in the final order.

Gulick held on for third ahead of Lucas Wolfe and Chuck Hebing in the front five positions. Dave Axton, Darryl Ruggles, Johnathan Preston, Thomas Radivoy, and Jimmy Stitzel finished the top ten.

Qualifying heat wins went to Smith, Wight, and Carmen Perigo Jr.

Driving the No. 20X, Ridley dominated the first Beyea Custom Headers Sportsman Shootout Series event of the season, leading all 25-laps green to checkered over Tyler Trump, Will Shields, Glenn Forward, and Dave Marcuccilli in the top five.

Nick Nye, Corey Barker, Kevin Root, Nick Krause, and Nick Guererri would finish the top ten runners in the main event which saw 28 cars take the green flag.

Forward, Kyle Inman, Ridley, and Shields would collect heat race wins in the Sportsman division with Taylor Caprara and Casey Pavlick winning consolations.

Weedsport Speedway returns to action on Monday, July 3 with the Sportsman Classic presented by Industrial Tire of CNY with the TUSA Modlites and the NY6A Micro Sprints joining the card.

Admission for the Sportsman Classic will be $20 a carload with a huge firework display to cap the evening.

For a full 2017 Weedsport Speedway schedule and detailed information on the July 3 Sportsman Classic, be sure to visit online at www.weedsportspeedway.com. Fans can also FOLLOW on Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy and LIKE on Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway.



Ultimate Wingless Shootout presented by Big Dog Country 103.5FM

Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY

Sunday, June 25



ESS/URC Wingless Sprints

A-Main (25-laps):1. 55 – MARK SMITH, 2. 99L – Larry Wight, 3. 14 – Coleman Gulick, 4. 5W – Lucas Wolfe, 5. 45 – Chuck Hebing, 6. 2 – Dave Axton, 7. 48J – Darryl Ruggles, 8. 22 – Johnathan Preston, 9. 1Q – Thomas Radivoy, 10. 4 – Jimmy Stitzel, 11. 66 – Erik Karlsen, 12. 98 – Paul Pekkonen, 13. 21 – Carmen Perigo Jr., 14. 10 – Kelly Hebing, 15. 33 – Bill Unglert, 16. 7X – Dan Douville, 17. 21W – Scott Wagner, 18. 14J – Eric Jennings, 19. 88C – Chad Miller, 20. 51 – Lee Ladouceur (DQ) – Robbie Shuttleworth, Tyler Cartier, Joey Biasi Jr., TJ Karlsen (DNS)

Heat #1 (8-laps): 1. 55 – Mark Smith, 2. 10 – Kelly Hebing, 3. 51 – Lee Ladouceur, 4. 98 – Paul Pekkonen, 5. 21W – Scott Wagner, 6. 88C – Chad Miller

Heat #2 (8-laps): 1. 21 – Carmen Perigo Jr., 2. 14 – Coleman Gulick, 3. 5W – Lucas Wolfe, 4. 33 – Bill Unglert, 5. 4 – Jimmy Stitzel, 6. 45 – Chuck Hebing, 7. 1Q – Thomas Radivoy, 8. 14J – Eric Jennings

Heat #3 (8-laps): 1. 99L – Larry Wight, 2. 2 – Dave Axton, 3. 22 – Jonathan Preston, 4. 48J – Darryl Ruggles, 5. 66 – Erik Karlsen, 6. B1 – Joey Biasi, 7. 7X Dan Douville



Beyea Custom Headers Sportsman Shootout Series



Feature (25-laps): 1. 20X – KEVIN RIDLEY, 2. 9X – Tyler Trump, 3. 82 – Will Shields, 4. 7C – Glenn Forward, 5. M1 – Dave Marcuccilli, 6. 6N – Nick Nye, 7. 31 – Corey Barker, 8. 34R – Kevin Root, 9. 24K – Nick Krause, 10. 25G – Nick Guererri, 11. 99 – Ben Wheeler, 12. 1X – Willy Decker Jr., 13. 16 – Earl Rudy, 14. 21 – Tyler Caprara, 15. 713 – Tom Collins, 16. 38 – Zach Sobotka, 17. 52 – Jessica Power, 18. 12G – Matt Guererri, 19. 18 – Tyler Singleton, 20. 32 – Ron Davis III, 21. 33J – Robbie Johnston, 22. 38X – Chris Fleming, 23. 27Z – Dylan Zacharias, 24. 15 – Todd Root, 25. 1 – Jim Spano, 26. 18P – Casey Pavlick, 27. 72 – Mike Prentice, 28. 20K – Kyle Inman

Heat #1 (8-laps, 5 Qualify): 1. 7C – Glenn Forward, 2. M1 – Dave Marcuccilli, 3. 99 – Ben Wheeler, 4. 1X – Willy Decker Jr., 5. 18 – Tyler Singleton, 6. 21 – Tyler Caprara, 7. 15 – Todd Root, 8. 98T – Tyler Thompson, 9. 7W – Tom Mackay, 10. 8 – Alan Fink

Heat #2 (8-laps, 5-Qualify): 1. 20 – Kyle Inman, 2. 6N – Nick Nye, 3. 9X – Tyler Trump, 4. 25G – Nick Guererri, 5. 27Z – Dylan Zacharias, 6. 38 – Zach Sobotka, 7. 12G – Matt Guererri, 8. 60 – Jackson Gill, 9. 67G – Eric Giguere, 10. 3C – Colby Herzog

Heat #3 (8-laps, 5-Qualify): 1. 20X – Kevin Ridley, 2. 34R – Kevin Root, 3. 24K – Nick Krause, 4. 713 – Tom Collins, 5. 32 – Ronnie Davis III, 6. 18P – Casey Pavlick, 7. 1 – Jim Spano, 8. 38X – Chris Fleming, 9. 36 – Ben Rushaw, 10. 7S – Tim Schneider

Heat #4 (8-laps, 5-Qualify): 1. 82 – Will Shields, 2. 31 – Corey Barker, 3. 16 – Earl Rudy, 4. 52 – Jessica Power, 5. 72 – Mike Prentice, 6. 90 – Nate Peckham, 7. 28X – Steve Marshall, 8. 49C – Carl Warren, 9. 33J – Robbie Johnston

Consolation #1 (10-laps, 2-Qualify): 1. 21 – Taylor Caprara, 2. 38 – Zach Sobotka, 3. 12G – Matt Guererri, 4. 15 – Todd Root, 5. 67G – Eric Giguere, 6. 60 – Jackson Gill, 7. 98T – Tyler Thompson, 8. 3C – Colby Herzog, 9. 7W – Tom Mackay

Consolation #2 (10-laps, 2-Qualify): 1. 18P – Casey Pavlick, 2. 1 – Jim Spano, 3. 38X – Chris Fleming, 4. 33J – Robbie Johnston, 5. 28X – Steve Marshall, 6. 36 – Ben Rushaw, 7. 49C – Carl Warren, 8. 7S – Tim Schneider, 9. 90 – Nate Peckham

