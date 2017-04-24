Majeski Joins Cunningham Motorsports for Five Races in 2017

MOORESVILLE. N.C. – Cunningham Motorsports, in conjunction with Roush Fenway Racing, will add Ty Majeski to the roster for five races this season in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards.

Majeski, a Roush Fenway Racing development driver, is set to make his debut with Cunningham at Pocono Raceway on June 9 in the No. 99 Ford Fusion. From there, the Seymour, Wisc. native will run at Michigan International Speedway, Chicagoland Speedway, Kentucky Speedway and Kansas Speedway.

“Cunningham is truly excited to help continue the development of Ty as a driver and have him race with us at a few events this year,” said Cunningham co-owner Kerry Scherer. “He’s a young driver and a great talent that is on the right path for a successful future in NASCAR. It’ll be fun to watch him later this season and see what he can do in a Cunningham car.”

The 22-year-old made his ARCA debut last season at Madison International Speedway and ran three more races in 2016, including Chicago and Kansas. Majeski has built a successful late model resume where he’s competed in the ARCA Midwest Tour, taking the championship in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

“Ty has shown a tremendous amount of potential in his racing career,” said Roush Fenway Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Team Manager Eric Peterson. “We are very excited to partner with Cunningham Motorsports this season to help with Ty’s development at select ARCA races. This is a great opportunity for him to get more experience on intermediate tracks and we are looking forward to his first race at Pocono in June.”

Cunningham and Majeski came together earlier this year at the ARCA Daytona test…having Majeski drive a third car in the two-day test. He’s also spent time around the Cunningham shop, helping the guys out and watching how the team operates. Now, Majeski looks forward to coming back with Cunningham to add some new tracks to his resume and use the experience to help further his racing career.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to run some races with Cunningham this year,” said Majeski. “They have a successful history in developing drivers and I’m proud to be a part of it. It will be great for me to run some of the intermediate tracks to prepare the best I can for my Xfinity starts this year and I can’t thank Briggs Cunningham, Kerry Scherer, Paul Andrews, Chad Bryant and all the guys at Cunningham enough for this opportunity.”

Majeski will drive alongside full-time Cunningham drivers Shane Lee and Dalton Sargeant in those five races. He is slated to make his Xfinity debut at Iowa Speedway in June.

Stay up-to-date with all Cunningham Motorsports news by following on social media through Facebook (@cunninghamrace), Twitter (@cunningham_race) and Instagram (@cunninghamrace). Head to www.cunninghamrace.com for the latest news and photos. You can also follow Ty Majeski on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and head to his website at www.tymajeskiracing.com for updates.

Related Posts

« Jones Makes Best of Bad Situation at Mahoning Valley Poor Draw Doesn’t Hold Friesen Back at Bridgeport »