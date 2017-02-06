Majeski, Hirschman Headline Latest Round of World Series Entries

As the start of Florida Speedweeks draws closer, the pre-entry lists for New Smyrna Speedway’s (FL) World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing are growing longer and becoming more impressive. The second round of entries has been released and they contain even more star power than the first batch.

Last year’s Super Late Model champion Ty Majeski highlights the second round of pre-entries for the Supers. Majeski, the #1 pick in the 2016 Speed51.com Short Track Draft presented by PFC Brakes, scored 28 victories in 2016 with three of those wins coming during the World Series at New Smyrna Speedway.

The 2016 Redbud 300 winner Dalton Armstrong has filed an entry to run in the Super Late Model this year. Armstrong, a native of New Castle, Indiana, won the 2015 Pro Late Model championship at New Smyrna.

Derek Kraus will be travelling to New Smyrna Speedway for the third straight year. The Stratford, Wisconisn driver picked up one win in ARCA Midwest Tour competition in 2016.

Mason Diaz of Manassas, Virginia, Garrett Hall of Scarborough, Maine, and Chase Purdy of Huntersville, North Carolina have all filed entries as well.

Frederick Moore of Gainesville, Georgia is the first driver to send in entries for two different divisions. Moore plans on doing double-duty in the Super Late Model and Pro Late Model.

In the Tour-type Modified division, “Big Money” Matt Hirschman has mailed in an entry in his No. 60 PeeDee Motorsports machine. Hirschman has not traveled to New Smyrna Speedway for the World Series since 2014.

Timmy Solomito, who picked up four NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour wins in 2016, has filed an entry to compete in his first World Series at New Smyrna. The Long Island driver will be piloting his family-owned race car renumbered to match his No. 16 ride for Flamingo Motorports.

2016 Valenti Modified Racing Series champion Jon McKennedy is on the entry list. McKennedy, from Chelmsford, Massachusetts has not competed in the World Series at New Smyrna since 2007 according to TheThirdTurn.com.

Ricky Moxley of Hobe Sound, Florida and Calvin Carroll from Andover, New Jersey have also filed entries.

Justin Bonsignore and Richie Pallai Jr. have sent in entries to New Smyrna Speedway, although they have yet to be received. Bonsignore, a former Richie Evans Memorial 100 winner, said that he and his No. 51 M-3 Tech team are planning on running all five nights while Pallai will be running Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for team owner Phil Stefanelli.

Hope Hornish, the niece of Indianapolis 500 winner Sam Hornish Jr. has filed an entry for the Pro Late Model division. Randy Neal of New Castle, Indiana has filed an entry for the Pro Late Models, as has Bill Burba of Germantown, Ohio.

Steve Laking will be racing a Pro Late Model as well. Laking, a native of Guelph, Ontario is the first, and so far the only driver from Canada to have filed an entry.

Local racers Robert Deal of Titusville, Florida and Tim Moore of St. Petersburg, Florida have filed entries for the Florida Modified division, as well as Ohio driver Gordon J. Watson Jr.

Drivers and teams planning on competing during the 51st Annual World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna are encouraged to send in their entry forms as soon as possible. By submitting your entry prior to arrival, it allows New Smyrna Speedway and its media partner Speed51.com to promote your race team’s plans to compete in the event.

For more information on the 51st Annual World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing, visit www.newsmyrnaspeedway.org.

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor – Twitter: @RobBlount

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com photo

