Majeski Comes From 23rd to First to Win Caution-Free Big 8 Finale

History tends to repeat itself, and this was the case when Ty Majeski pulled into victory lane on day three of Oktoberfest at Lacrosse Speedway (WI) just like he did last year.

It was a long road to travel for the part-time NASCAR Xfinity driver, as he started 13th in the 26-car field, and did not have any cautions to help him out. The 68-lap finale went green the entire way, and it was Majeski who had the fastest car.

“Obviously we had the dominant car tonight,” Majeski told Speed 51 powered by JEGS. “I could tell by how the race felt it was going to go green so I needed to be smart but have a sense of urgency.”

Jon Lemke led the field to the green, but Brody Willett took command early on and began to pull away from the other drivers until he was eventually caught by the winner.

“We definitely had a really good car at the start of the race,” Willett said after the run. “Tires and car went away, but it is awesome to be running with (Majeski and Jeremy Miller).”

Miller would go on to pass Willett in the final laps of the race for the second position, and further secured a second place in the 2017 standings.

“We ended up second in points, been a bridesmaid all year,” Miller said when asked about the finish and the standings. “If you can run second to (Majeski) you know you have done your job.”

Oktoberfest racing continues from Lacrosse Speedway tomorrow morning with the ARCA Midwest Tour finale, Mid-American Stock-Car finale, and the JMcK feature.

-Story by Caleb Slouha, Speed51.com Midwest Correspondent

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/Bruce Nuttleman

Big 8 Series Oktoberfest

Unofficial Results

1. Ty Majeski, Seymour, Wis; 2. Jeremy Miller, Rockford; 3. Brody Willett, Alburnett, Iowa; 4. Tim

Sargent, South Beloit; 5. Jacob Goede, Carver, Minn.; 6. Derek Lemke, Shakopee, Minn.; 7. Ty Reedy, Holmen,

Wis; 8. Austin Nason, Roscoe; 9. Michael Bilderback, South Beloit; 10. Griffin McGrath, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 11.

Joe Neisius, Rosemount, Minn.; 12. Owin Giles, New Market, Minn.; 13. Michael Ostdiek, Lakeville, Minn.; 14.

Justin Neisius, Eagan, Minn.; 15. Zack Riddle, Cottage Grove, Wis; 16. J. Herbst, LaCrosse, Wis; 17. John

Baumeister, Jr., Beloit, Wis; 18. Ryan Kamish, Farmington, Minn.; 19. Bobby Wilberg, Beloit, Wis; 20. Mike Ehde,

Prairie du Chien, Wis; 21. Jacob Zellmer, Burlington, Wis; 22. Jon Lemke, Shakopee, Minn.; 23. Nick Clements,

West Salem, Wis; 24. Brian Back, Rudolph, Wis; 25. Jeremy Lepak, Ringle, Wis; 26. Nick Egan, Slinger, Wis.

