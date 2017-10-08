LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
LM - Big 8 Series - Oktoberfest - La Crosse - Ty Majeski - Podium - October - 2017

Majeski Comes From 23rd to First to Win Caution-Free Big 8 Finale

October 8, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Top Stories

History tends to repeat itself, and this was the case when Ty Majeski pulled into victory lane on day three of Oktoberfest at Lacrosse Speedway (WI) just like he did last year.

 

It was a long road to travel for the part-time NASCAR Xfinity driver, as he started 13th in the 26-car field, and did not have any cautions to help him out. The 68-lap finale went green the entire way, and it was Majeski who had the fastest car.

 

300x250 Oktoberfest PPV 2017.10.08“Obviously we had the dominant car tonight,” Majeski told Speed 51 powered by JEGS. “I could tell by how the race felt it was going to go green so I needed to be smart but have a sense of urgency.”

 

Jon Lemke led the field to the green, but Brody Willett took command early on and began to pull away from the other drivers until he was eventually caught by the winner.

 

“We definitely had a really good car at the start of the race,” Willett said after the run. “Tires and car went away, but it is awesome to be running with (Majeski and Jeremy Miller).”

 

Miller would go on to pass Willett in the final laps of the race for the second position, and further secured a second place in the 2017 standings.

 

“We ended up second in points, been a bridesmaid all year,” Miller said when asked about the finish and the standings. “If you can run second to (Majeski) you know you have done your job.”

 

Oktoberfest racing continues from Lacrosse Speedway tomorrow morning with the ARCA Midwest Tour finale, Mid-American Stock-Car finale, and the JMcK feature.

 

-Story by Caleb Slouha, Speed51.com Midwest Correspondent

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/Bruce Nuttleman

 

Big 8 Series Oktoberfest

Unofficial Results

1. Ty Majeski, Seymour, Wis; 2. Jeremy Miller, Rockford; 3. Brody Willett, Alburnett, Iowa; 4. Tim

Sargent, South Beloit; 5. Jacob Goede, Carver, Minn.; 6. Derek Lemke, Shakopee, Minn.; 7. Ty Reedy, Holmen,

Wis; 8. Austin Nason, Roscoe; 9. Michael Bilderback, South Beloit; 10. Griffin McGrath, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 11.

Joe Neisius, Rosemount, Minn.; 12. Owin Giles, New Market, Minn.; 13. Michael Ostdiek, Lakeville, Minn.; 14.

Justin Neisius, Eagan, Minn.; 15. Zack Riddle, Cottage Grove, Wis; 16. J. Herbst, LaCrosse, Wis; 17. John

Baumeister, Jr., Beloit, Wis; 18. Ryan Kamish, Farmington, Minn.; 19. Bobby Wilberg, Beloit, Wis; 20. Mike Ehde,

Prairie du Chien, Wis; 21. Jacob Zellmer, Burlington, Wis; 22. Jon Lemke, Shakopee, Minn.; 23. Nick Clements,

West Salem, Wis; 24. Brian Back, Rudolph, Wis; 25. Jeremy Lepak, Ringle, Wis; 26. Nick Egan, Slinger, Wis.

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 28-30: Lake Erie Speedway (PA) - Race of Champions Weekend

  • September 29 - October 1: Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) - All American 400

  • September 30 - October 1: Thunder Road (VT) - 55th Vermont Milk Bowl

  • September 30: Tucson Speedway (AZ) - SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour Series

  • October 1: Stafford Motor Speedway (CT) - Fall Final - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Presenting Partner