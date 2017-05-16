Lucas Oil 150 Kicks Off Season at Scotia Speedworld

Halifax, NS — The Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour is greased up and ready for the Lucas Oil 150 this Saturday at Scotia Speedworld. The Lucas Oil 150 will open the 17th season of the elite stock car racing series. The season opener Lucas Oil 150 will launch the 12-race schedule that will take the Tour to five Maritime markets throughout the summer. Atlantic Tiltload Qualifying for the Lucas Oil 150 gets underway at 4:00 PM with Grandstand gates opening at 1:00 PM.

Over 30 teams from across the Maritimes and beyond have registered for the 2017 season as of press time. 27 of those teams are expected to be in the field on Saturday for the Season Opener Lucas Oil 150. Fans can expect fierce competition on track with a stacked roster of drivers including four past champions; John Flemming (Halifax, NS), Shawn Turple (Enfield, NS), Donald Chisholm (Antigonish, NS) and current champion Cole Butcher (Porter’s Lake, NS).

In addition to the champs in the field there will also be many multi-time feature winners to contend with including the likes of Craig Slaunwhite (Terence Bay, NS), Dylan Blenkhorn (Truro, NS), Kent Vincent (Crapaud, PE), Greg Proude (Springvale, PE) and Jonathan Hicken (Brudenell, PE); all of whom rank in the top-ten on the all-time feature winners list.

The Exide Batteries Rookie of the Year battle enters round one on Saturday. Four drivers have signaled their intention to run for the season long honour, including Nicholas Naugle (Dartmouth, NS), Jarrett Butcher (Porter’s Lake, NS), Robbie MacEwen (Sherwood, PE) and Stevie Lively (Shubenacadie, NS). All four have won championships through their rise to enter the top touring series in Eastern Canada. While Naugle, Butcher and MacEwen have made select starts on the Series, the Lucas Oil 150 will mark the Pro Stock debut for Lively, the reigning Scotia Speedworld Toursec Thunder Champion. In addition to Lively, Matt Moore (Falmouth, NS) will also make his Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour debut. Moore is expected to run part-time this season.

The Maritime League of Legends will kick off their 2017 campaign with a 50 lap feature prior to the Pro Stock season opener.

The Halifax Antique Car Club will be showing off some of their amazing antique hot-rods prior to the Lucas Oil 150. The Halifax Antique Car Club was established 53 years ago and has raised over $100,000 for local children’s charities. Fans of all ages will enjoy this colourful parade.

Joe Chisholm and the gang from Race Time Radio will back on the road with the Tour for six events, beginning with Saturday’sLucas Oil 150. Race broadcasts will be available for listeners absolutely free, no subscription necessary, via www.racetimeradio.com by clicking the “Listen Live” links in the upper right of the page, or by downloading their smart phone App, for iPad, iPhone, & Android.

Sunday, May 21 will launch the 2017 season for Scotia Speedworld’s CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series; racing starts at 2:00 PMwith all six divisions slated for competition. Don’t miss any of the action on Sunday as six new championships battles get underway.

Admission for Saturday’s season opener is $25.00 for adults; $8.00 for youth; pit admission is $30.00. Children 7 and under are admitted for free. Weekend passes are also available for $35.00 or $40.00 for pits. Tickets will be available at the gates on race day (Cash Only).

EXPECTED ENTRY LIST – LUCAS OIL 150

#07 – Allison MacKinnon – Oyster Bed Bridge, PE

#08 – Nicholas Naugle – Dartmouth, NS

#0- Shawn Turple – Enfield, NS

#1- Matt Moore – Upper burlington, NS

#5 – Jonathan Hicken – Brudenell, PE

#8 – Kent Vincent – Westmoreland, PE

#11 – Marty Prevost – Fall River, NS

#13 – King racing – Pictou, NS

#14 – Terry Dougay – Albany, PE

#18 – Darren MacKinnon – Charlottetown, PE

#21 – Shawn Pierce – Bridgewater, NS

#29 – Greg Proude – Springvale, PE

#30 – Stephen lively – Shubenacadie, Ns

#40 – Robbie MacEwen – Charlottetown, PE

#49 – Harry Ross White – Kennetcook, NS

#51 – Vance Hanes – kennetcook, NS

#52 – Chris hughes – Brackley beach, PE

#53 – Cole Butcher – Porter’s Lake, NS

#54 – Jarrett Butcher – Porter’s Lake, NS

#67 – Dylan Blenkhorn – Truro, NS

#81 – Nevin Scott – Clyde River, PE

#88 – George Koszkulics – New Glasgow, NS

#89 – Donald Chisholm – Antigonish, NS

#91 – Dylan Gosbee – Cornwall, PE

#94 – D.J. Casey – Prospect, NS

#97 – John Flemming – Halifax, NS

#99 – Craig Slaunwhite – Terence Bay, NS

-Pro Stock Tour Press Release. Photo credit: Mike McCarthy

Related Posts

« K&N West News ‘n Notes: Gilliland on Verge of More Records Idaho Racer Making 2,500 Mile Trip for Speed51 Open »