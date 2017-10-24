LOG IN
SLM Five Flags Snowball Derby Crowd 2015

Limited Amount of Snowball Derby Reserved Tickets Remain

October 24, 2017 • App, Archives, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Snowball Derby, Top Stories

Time continues to tick away until the 50th running of the Snowball Derby on December 3 and while racing entries continue to come in, so are the calls for reserved tickets for what has become the most highly anticipated Derby in its history.

 

Motorsports fans from all across the nation and beyond have been eagerly claiming their seats at Five Flags Speedway (FL) ever since they went on sale back in late August. The response has been awesome, as reserved ticket sales are well ahead of the first 49 Snowball Derby weekends. This means that if you’re planning on going to the Snowball Derby and want a reserved seat, the time to order is now.

 

300x250 Snowball Derby (Oct) 2017There are only a limited number of reserved seats remaining for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby, but all the great deals remain.

 

This year for the first time in its history, Snowball Derby weekend will expand to five straight days of racing, with the Pure Stocks being added to Green Flag Pit Party and Qualifying Draw on Wednesday, November 29.

 

You can see all five days of racing with a single $75 super-ticket which gets you the same seat for all five days. It is the same amount as last year’s all-week tickets, but with an extra day of racing for 2017.

 

Be sure to get your reserved tickets for the 50th Snowball Derby by visiting www.5flagsspeedway.com or by calling the Five Flags Speedway office at 850-944-8400.

 

The 50th Annual Snowball Derby will kick off on Wednesday, November 29 with racing for the first time in event history on a Wednesday night. The Pure Stock division will be in action for a 50-lap feature prior to the annual Green Flag Pit Party and all-important qualifying draw for Late Model drivers.

 

Late Models will hit the track for the first time on Thursday, November 30 prior to 50-lap features for the Sportsman and Outlaw Stock divisions later that night.

 

Friday, December 1 is the most intense day in all of short track racing. It’s qualifying day for the Snowball Derby. Also on Friday night, the Modifieds will get their spotlight as they do battle for 75 laps to crown their Snowball Derby champion.

 

Saturday, December 2 is Allen Turner Snowflake 100 race day. Qualifying for the Snowflake 100 will begin at 2 p.m. CT. A 50-lap last chance race for the Snowflake 100 will immediately follow qualifying. The 50-lap last chance race for the Snowball Derby will also be held on Saturday evening at the conclusion of the last chance race for the Snowflake 100.

 

The green flag for the Allen Turner Snowflake 100 will wave at 7 p.m. Also on Saturday night, the Pro Trucks will race for 50 laps to decide who takes their Snowball Derby victory.

 

Sunday, December 3 is the biggest day of the year in short track racing. It’s race day for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby. Pre-race festivities will begin at Noon CT. The class photo for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will be taken on the frontstretch at 12:30. Driver introductions will follow at 1:15 p.m. The green flag for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will wave at 2 p.m.

 

More information on the 50th Annual Snowball Derby can be found by visiting www.snowballderby.com and www.5flagsspeedway.com.

 

-51 Sports / Snowball Derby Press Release

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

