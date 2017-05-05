‘Lightning’ Strikes Thunder Mountain on Memorial Day Weekend

CENTER LISLE, NY – In the midst of its 25th anniversary season, Thunder Mountain Speedway is set to host a marquee event on Sunday, May 28.

Fans and racers will celebrate Memorial Day weekend at the three-eighths-mile banked oval with the fourth running of the ‘Lightning on the Mountain’ special headlined by the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By VP big-block/small-block Modifieds.

A 50-lap main paying $5,000 to the winner and $400 to take the green flag is set for Round No. 2 of the STSS Halmar International North Region, which kicked off in April at Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, N.Y.

Joining the STSS Modifieds on a tripleheader program are the STSS Sportsman ($1,000 to win) and Street Stocks taking part in the Chad Sindoni Memorial.

The first ‘Lightning on the Mountain’ took place in May 2014 with superstar driver Matt Sheppard of Waterloo, N.Y., taking the inaugural victory. During the last two editions, Thunder Mountain regulars have reigned supreme. Brian Malcolm of Lake Ariel, Pa., topped the ’15 edition, with Deposit, N.Y., driver Chad Cook taking the ’16 running.

Andy Bachetti of Sheffield, Mass., a two-time STSS champion, leads the Halmar International $12,500 North Region point battle into Thunder Mountain, having won the ‘Hard Clay Open’ impressively from 20th starting position. Bachetti has one career Thunder Mountain win to his credit, coming in the ’14 Wade Decker Memorial unsanctioned event.

The most recent STSS event at Thunder Mountain last September went to Danny Creeden of Wurtsboro, N.Y., the defending track champion and recent Opening Night winner.

The STSS Open Sportsman mini-series gets its green flag at the ‘Lightning on the Mountain’ in a 25-lap event pitting Crate 602 and Open engines.

Street Stocks battle for a cool grand in the Chad Sindoni Memorial in memory of the popular Sindoni, who lost his life very prematurely in January 2016 at the young age of just 26.

For complete rules, prices and general information on the ‘Lightning on the Mountain’ visit the following link: http://bdmotorsportsmedia.com/lightning-on-the-mountain-rules-prices-general-info/

Thunder Mountain Speedway is located at 91 Hunts Corners Road Center Lisle, NY 13797, approximately 25 miles north of Binghamton. The three-eighths-mile clay oval features hillside concrete seating, free parking and camping, a variety of concession items and novelties, a family environment and more.

To learn more about the Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP or BD Motorsports Media LLC, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com or www.bdmotorsportsmedia.com, call 845.728.2781 during business hours, e-mail [email protected] , “like” Short Track Super Series on Facebook or follow @ShortTrackSS on Twitter.

-Short Track Super Series Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com/MoJo Photos

Related Posts

« ACT Spring Green 117 at Devil’s Bowl Postponed Speed Central: PASS South at Caraway Speedway (NC) »