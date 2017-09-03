Lichty Dominates ISMA Supernationals at Oswego

Oswego, NY — Canadian Mike Lichty brought home the second ISMA Supernationals win of his Supermodified career Saturday night at Oswego Speedway, driving the Reed’s Salvage, Patco Transportation No. 84 to victory lane in the 24th running of the event on Budweiser Classic Weekend at the ‘Steel Palace.’

Lichty started on the outside pole, passed polesitter Chris Perley on the outside on lap 1 and never looked back, earning the fifth Oswego checkered flag of his career and the first since May of 2016.

“It’s been awhile since we’ve been in victory lane here at Oswego,” Lichty said. “I have to thank Craig Reed, my father, Patco Transportation and everyone involved for a great effort. We have no plans to run Star or Thompson later this year so it’s nice to go out with a win for this team.”

Perley, who is the all-time winningest ISMA driver not only in series history but also on Classic Weekend, ended up finishing in the runner up spot. The ‘Rowley Rocket’ is pulling double duty this Classic Weekend, also driving the Eddie Shea owned No. 44 Hawk Chassis Supermodified in the Budweiser International Classic 200.

“Our car was good tonight, I have to thank Eddie (Shea) and the whole team,” Perley said. “After Mike (Lichty) got me I just was never quite close to him enough to have anything to go for the win, but I’m happy for our team and I’m happy for Lichty. We will give it a shot in the 200 tomorrow.”

Finishing out the podium was Trent Stephens, the 2016 King of Wings champion, who has had a rather impressive season with the ISMA tour that included a victory at Lancaster Speedway.

“We had an awesome car today. Right off the trailer, it was great,” Stephens said. “Disappointed we only have a third to show for it, but the top five cars tonight were pretty quick. We tightened it up too much for the feature, so there was some more speed to be had. Just glad we had a good result after the crew busted their butts after Delaware.”

The 24th ISMA Supernationals was lead to green by Perley and Lichty with Lichty proving stronger very early on, as he worked past Perley to take the top spot with fourth starting McKennedy falling into third on lap 1.

Lichty led the first ten circuits ahead of Perley, McKennedy, Dan Bowes, Stephens, Mark Sammut and Mike McVetta with Bowes, the evening’s fast qualifier, quickly on the move in the Northeast Metal Technologies No. 25.

By lap 13, Bowes had pulled in behind the P&L Motorsports No. 21 of McKennedy in traffic, shooting under the Modified regular in turn one to take the third spot.

As Lichty worked into his initial round of traffic on lap 18, it appeared as if Perley would have the chance to capitalize until the first yellow flag of the race was put out on lap 20 for Dave McKnight into the turn-two wall.

On the ensuing restart, Lichty was able to open up his lead. Although Bowes appeared to be the only car that had anything for the top two all race long, the driver from Byfield, MA made hard contact with the outside wall as the green flag came back out. Bowes took his car straight to the pits.

At halfway, Lichty lead Perley, McKennedy, Stephens, Sammut, McVetta, Tim Jedrzejek, and AJ Lesiecki, who despite getting lapped in the closing stages, ran rather well in his first Oswego showing.

Traffic became an issue again for the front runners with fifteen laps to go and it was then that Stephens took advantage of it to make the move of the race, going to the outside of McKennedy to take the third spot before darting under the lapped car of Lesiecki in the same corner to complete his pass on lap 47.

Perley tried with everything he had left to reel in Lichty as the laps clicked away, but the once repeat winner of the Supernationals three years in a row was unable to reel in the driver of the No. 84, who earned his first ISMA victory of 2017 and the twelfth of his career, now tied for eleventh with Warren Coniam on the all-time list.

Points, contingencies and special awards for the Supernationals will be available at ISMA press time.

Classic Weekend action concludes on Saturday with the 61st Budweiser International Classic 200 for Novelis Supermodifieds plus the Bud Light Classic 75 for Pathfinder Bank SBS. Tickets remain available for the most prestigious Supermodified race in the world and can be purchased at the track or by phoning a box office representative at (315)-342-0646.





-Oswego Speedway Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com / MoJo Photos

ISMA Super Nationals Unofficial Results

Oswego Speedway (NY) – September 3, 2017

Feature (60-laps): 1. 84 Mike Lichty, 2. 11 Chris Perley, 3. 21 Jon McKennedy, 4. 19 Trent Stephens, 5. 78 Mark Sammut, 6. 22 Mike McVetta, 7. 97 Tim Jedrzejek, 8. 1 Kyle Edwards, 9 14. AJ Lesiecki, 10. 23 Jason Spaulding, 11. 66 Lou LeVea Sr, 12. 25 Dan Bowes, 13. 70 Dave McKnight, 14. 49 Moe Lilje, 15. 0 Tim Snyder, 16. 48 Rich Reid, 17. 15 Michael Muldoon

