Lee Pulliam Is NASCAR Whelen All-American Nat’l Champ for Fourth Time

While most were working a normal Thursday preparing for the weekend, Virginia’s Lee Pulliam and California’s Trevor Huddleston sat anxiously by their phones waiting on a phone call. That phone call would come from a Daytona Beach number with the final outcome of the NASCAR Whelen All American National points standings.

That phone call came at approximately 4:20pm when NASCAR reached out to Pulliam to inform him, after two days of reviewing the entire season of finishes for both of the top competitors, he is officially the 2017 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series champion. The title gives Pulliam four overall and ties him with Phillip Morris with the most of its kind.

Normally the call from NASCAR is on Wednesday, and although this one came a day later than expected, Pulliam was just as relieved to receive it.

“It was a long wait, but it was worth it,” Lee Pulliam told Speed51.com powered by JEGS as he worked on his car for this weekend’s event at Martinsville Speedway (VA). “It was some pretty anxious moment over the last couple days. Trevor Huddleston had a good year too, but I’m so proud of our team and our supporters for the job we did all year. To tie Phillip Morris with four national championships means a lot to me.”

Earlier this week, NASCAR was informed of a disqualification of a competitor in one of Huddleston’s races at Kern County Raceway Park (CA) over the weekend. That DQ that awarded Huddleston the victory to put him at 22 wins for the season. Pulliam has 19 overall victories.

NASCAR’s equation to determine a national champion is not a cut and dry formula. Only a driver’s top 18 finishes are counted, no matter how many events they run and theres a mix of points awarded at each event depending on car tally at that particular race.

Each week it was a battle back and forth between the two as they both rallied in the final weeks of the championship to gain as many points on each other as they could. In the end, it would be Pulliam who would come out ahead of Huddleston with a mere three point advantage over Huddleston.

Pulliam will carry this momentum into the biggest late model stock race of the season this weekend as he plans to wear his fourth national title proudly at the Valley Star Credit Union 300, under the lights for the first time, on Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.

The full points rundown for the NASCAR Whelen All American Series can be found at: http://hometracks.nascar.com/standings/Whelen-All-American-Series/national_top500/2017

Story By: Hannah Newhouse & Bob Dillner – Speed51.com

Photo Credit: Speed51.com

