Lawrence Towing Returns as Title Sponsor of the CRA Street Stocks in 2018

Salem, IN – Champion Racing Association Powered by JEGS officials have announced that Lawrence Towing will continue its title sponsorship of the CRA Street Stocks for the 2018 season. The series will continue to be titled the Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stocks Powered by JEGS for the upcoming 2018 season.

“We are very excited to have Lawrence Towing continue as the title sponsor of the CRA Street Stocks,” remarked Glenn Luckett, Managing Partner of CRA. “Chris Eads came on board in 2017 to support the series and CRA, we look forward to having his continued support again for the upcoming 2018 season!”

2018 will be the 14th season of competition for the Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stocks that started in 2005. Dean Baker was the first ever series Champion in 2005. Joe Beaver was Champion in 2006 and 2007, then again in 2009. Other Champions include Bret Miles Jr. in 2008, Steve Christman in 2010, Jeff Lane in 2011, Jimmy Kirby in 2012, Dustin Burge in 2013, Jason Atkinson in 2014 and 2015 and Phil Jenkins in 2016.

In 2017 Colby Lane was the Drivers Champion with father Jeff Lane the Owners Champion, in the series first ever season using the Championship Chase format to crown its Champions. The Champions will officially be crowned at the 2017 CRA Awards Banquet on Friday, January 5th, 2018 at the Crowne Plaza Indianapolis Downtown at Union Station.

Chuck Barnes Jr. got a series record six wins during the 2017 season and claimed the 2017 CRA Street Stocks Four Crown Championship. Barnes Jr.’s wins included three Four Crown events, at Shadybowl Speedway, Kentucky Motor Speedway and at Winchester Speedway. He also got wins in the Cabin Fever event on April 2nd at Lucas Oil Raceway, the EDCO 50 at the Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway on May 20th and in the series CRA Fall Brawl event at Lucas Oil Raceway on September 24th.

Brett Hudson won the Four Crown Anderson 200 and the series event at Salem Speedway on June 4th. Josh Poore got the win at the series’ first Anderson Speedway event of the season on May 7th. Austin Coe won the series event at Baer Field Motorsports Park on August 19th. A.J. Ridner picked up his first ever CRA victory at the event on September 4th at Winchester Speedway. Colby Lane picked up the win in the series Championship event at Winchester Speedway on October 8th.

