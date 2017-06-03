Late Pass Propels Myers to Win; Bohn Falls Short in Fans’ Challenge

Danny Bohn elected to take the fans’ challenge and drop to the back of the field, hoping to win and capture a $3,000 Dollar bonus, but in the end, Burt Myers was the one celebrating in Bowman Gray Stadium’s victory lane after a late race restart gave him a chance to take the lead for good.

The win is Myers’ third of the season and his 71st overall at the track, placing him only two wins behind Junior Miller for second in track history. Myers had qualified towards the top, and declined the fans’ challenge, but a full-field redraw sent him back to sixth which proved to be no problem for the driver out of Walnut Cove, North Carolina.

nTim Brown was also eligible for the fans’ challenge, but opted not to take it, the redraw forced him to start in 15th, but he rallied back to finish in the third spot.

The final driver eligible for the fans’ challenge was Brandon Ward, who also opted to not take the challenge, and started the 100-lap feature in 17th.

After the race, Myers was jubilant, saying “It feels great. We have had a great car all year but in 25-lappers it’s hard to show it because qualifying is so important, but we are creeping up on it. We qualified second tonight and were in the right place and right time in the end.”

“God’s got me where he has got me for a reason, and I just try to make the best of it,” Myers said of his chances to become the all-time winningest driver in Bowman Gray history. “If I leave here one day and I’m the all-time win’s leader and championships leader, it’s great, I’ve had a career people dream of.”

Danny Bohn worked up to ninth before a lap-79 spin sent him to the back, ending his bid at the $3,000 bonus. Bohn rebounded to finish sixth.

“It got strung out and we didn’t have any cautions so we couldn’t make up any ground. The restarts weren’t in our favor, we would take the shortest line but things would get jumbled up and we would lose a couple spots. It was just one of those nights,” Bohn told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

For an on-demand replay of our Trackside Now coverage from Bowman Gray Stadium, click here.

NWAAS Modified 100

Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Unofficial Results

1 Burt Myers

2 Chris Fleming

3 Tim Brown

4 Randy Butner

5 Lee Jeffreys

6 Danny Bohn

7 James Civali

8 Daniel Yates

9 Lee Jeffreys

10 Bobby Measmer Jr.

11 Michael Clifton

12 Ronnie Clifton

13 Darin Redmon

14 Brody Jones

15 Jason Myers

16 Daniel Beeson

17 Brandon Ward

18 Zach Brewer

19 Alfred Hill

-By Reese Nobles, Speed51.com Mid-Atlantic Correspondent – Twitter: @RNoblesSpeed51

Related Posts

« Burton Stays On a Roll With K&N East Win at Memphis