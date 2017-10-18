Lap Sponsorships Now Available for 50th Annual Snowball Derby
The biggest short track race in America is right around the corner and everything to prepare for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway (FL) is in full swing. Lap Sponsorship for the 300-lap feature race is now available for purchase for $50 per lap.
This is an opportunity for drivers to cash in an extra paycheck by taking home the extra chunk of change for each lap that they lead in the Snowball Derby on December 3, 2017. As much as $15,000 in lap money is available as the battle for the lead becomes that much more intense for the second year in a row.
“With the help of our friends at Speed51.com we’ll be making an all-out effort to sell every lap for the Snowball Derby,” said Tim Bryant, promoter of Five Flags Speedway and the Snowball Derby. “Leading a race like the Derby is where you want to be anyway, but a little extra cash incentive just might make things more interesting, and could potentially have some crew chiefs re-thinking their strategy.”
In order for the full amount of $15,000 to be available, all 300 laps must be sold. This is a great opportunity for a business, family, or team to have their name become a part of racing history in the biggest short track race in America.
As if the lap money wasn’t enough incentive to get to the front of the field, the winner of the 50th annual Snowball Derby will also take home a check worth $22,500. If all 300 lap slots are sold, that could be up to $37,500 up for grabs to one lucky driver.
For information on how to purchase laps, please email [email protected] or call the Five Flags Speedway office at 850-944-8400. Laps will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For a full list of available laps, view the 50th Annual Snowball Derby lap sponsorship board by clicking here.
The 50th Annual Snowball Derby will kick off on Wednesday, November 29 with racing for the first time in event history on a Wednesday night. The Pure Stock division will be in action for a 50-lap feature prior to the annual Green Flag Pit Party and all-important qualifying draw for Late Model drivers.
Late Models will hit the track for the first time on Thursday, November 30 prior to 50-lap features for the Sportsman and Outlaw Stock divisions later that night.
Friday, December 1 is the most intense day in all of short track racing. It’s qualifying day for the Snowball Derby. Also on Friday night, the Modifieds will get their spotlight as they do battle for 75 laps to crown their Snowball Derby champion.
Saturday, December 2 is Allen Turner Snowflake 100 race day. Qualifying for the Snowflake 100 will begin at 2 p.m. CT. A 50-lap last chance race for the Snowflake 100 will immediately follow qualifying. The 50-lap last chance race for the Snowball Derby will also be held on Saturday evening at the conclusion of the last chance race for the Snowflake 100.
The green flag for the Allen Turner Snowflake 100 will wave at 7 p.m. Also on Saturday night, the Pro Trucks will race for 50 laps to decide who takes their Snowball Derby victory.
Sunday, December 3 is the biggest day of the year in short track racing. It’s race day for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby. Pre-race festivities will begin at Noon CT. The class photo for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will be taken on the frontstretch at 12:30. Driver introductions will follow at 1:15 p.m. The green flag for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will wave at 2 p.m.
More information on the 50th Annual Snowball Derby can be found by visiting www.snowballderby.com and www.5flagsspeedway.com.
