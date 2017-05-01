Lanpher Takes Two-Straight in PASS North at Beech Ridge

Scarborough, Maine – Reid Lanpher of Manchester backed up a career-first Pro All Stars Series victory the previous week at Oxford Plains Speedway with a dominant performance in Saturday’s 300-lap PASS National Championship Series Super Late Model race at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough, Maine.

Lanpher was chased across the finish line by the reigning Pro Series champion at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, Curtis Gerry of Waterboro, who passed a fleet of racecars after a spin relegated him to the back of the pack midway through the marathon. Derek Ramstrom of West Boylston, Massachusetts claimed third-place honors, in front of Belfast racer Travis Benjamin and Turner’s Glen Luce.

Lanpher, a former NASCAR Pro Series track champion at Beech Ridge, started the race from 11th position and patiently worked his way into contention, occasionally challenging three-time 2016 PASS Super Late Model winner Garrett Hall of Scarborough, who led the first 109 laps before Lanpher made his move to the front during an extended green flag run that went well past the halfway point when a caution flag sent just about the entire field to pit road for tires.

Benjamin and Luce beat Lanpher out of the pits, and for 43 laps Benjamin set the pace while Lanpher again patiently awaited the opportunity to dive down low and grab a lead he would not relinquish 68 laps before the checkered flag waved.

Tracy Gordon of Strong; reigning PASS North Super Late Model champion DJ Shaw of Center Conway, New Hampshire and Joey Doiron of, Berwick were sixth through eighth in the finishing order. Only eight cars completed all 300 laps. The top ten rundown was completed by Hermon’s Mike Hopkins and the early race leader Hall.

Ben Tinker of New Gloucester extended his early-season lead in the PASS Mods championship standings with an impressive 40-lap triumph. Tinker started tenth, methodically worked his way through the field, then outran Bruce Helmuth of Wales to the checkered flag.

Newburgh’s Scott Alexander nailed down a third-place finish. Steven Jones of Saco led the opening stage of the race and finished in fourth position. Gary Shackford of Center Conway, New Hampshire rounded out the top five in the Lundblad 28.

Bryce Mains of Bridgton won his second straight Street Stock Quad Series open, dominating the second half of the 50-lap race to post his second career win in the class. Mains, as he did the previous week, wrestled the lead away from teammate Matt Dufault of Turner and never looked back.

Tyler King of Livermore charged from the back of the pack into second position, in a car built in the family garage over the winter with tools borrowed from 300-lap Super Late Model winner Lanpher’s shop. Kyle Hewins of Leeds was third under the checkered flag, claiming a second straight podium finish and unofficially moving to second spot in the four-race championship series. Kurt Hewins of Leeds and Greene’s Zachary Bowie rounded out the top five.

The Pro All Stars Series North Super Late Models visit Star Speedway in Epping, New Hampshire this Saturday (May 6) for The Support 50 Legs 150. Post time is 6:30 p.m. For more information visit proallstarsseries.com or call (207) 539-8865.

PASS 300 National Championship Series results from Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough, Maine showing finishing position, car number, driver’s name, driver’s hometown)

Super Late Model (300 laps) 1 59 Reid Lanpher, Manchester; 2 7 Curtis Gerry, Waterboro; 3 35 Derek Ramstrom, West Boylston, MA; 4 7 Travis Benjamin, Belfast; 5 7 Glen Luce, Turner; 6 41 Tracy Gordon, Strong; 7 60 DJ Shaw, Center Conway, NH; 8 73 Joey Doiron, Berwick; 9 15 Mike Hopkins, Hermon; 10 94 Garrett Hall, Scarborough; 11 7 Dave Farrington, Jr., Jay; 12 63 John Salemi, Nashua, NH; 13 54 Johnny Clark, Farmingdale; 14 4 Ben Rowe, Turner; 15 72 Scott Robbins, Dixfield; 16 40 Nick Sweet, Barre, VT; 17 09 Justin Drake, Burnham; 18 40 Dan McKeage, Gorham; 19 16 Travis Stearns, Auburn; 20 99 Sarah Cornett-Ching, Summerdale, BC, Canada; 21 1 Spencer Davis, Dawsonville, GA; 22 2 Chad Dow, Pittsfield; 23 12 Derek Griffith, Hudson, NH; 24 24 Mike Rowe, Turner; 25 71 Gary Drew, Casco; 26 90 Craig Weinstein, Walpole, MA; 27 2 Lonnie Sommerville, St.John, NB, Canada.

-Pro All Stars Series Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

