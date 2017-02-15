Kyle Busch to Pull Double Duty at Kalamazoo Klash XXV

Kalamazoo Speedway is off to a fast start toward making Kalamazoo Klash XXV one of the top short track events in the nation in 2017. Former NASCAR Monster Energy Cup champion Kyle Busch will headline the Wednesday, August 9 event.

Busch will be pulling double duty as he will run in both the ARCA/CRA Super Series Super Late Model portion and the Outlaw Super Late Model feature.

“I really enjoyed my experience at Kalamazoo Speedway a couple of years ago — the race track was a lot of fun and the fans were great, so I’m excited to be going back,” Busch told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “We were able to win the Super Late Model portion last time, but unfortunately our race ended early in the Klash due to an engine failure. Hopefully this time around we can pull of the double and win both events.”

Busch will be piloting his own Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota in the SLM feature and will be running an Outlaw SLM housed by Senneker Performance. Senneker Performance is the same company that builds cars for five-time Klash winner, Terry Senneker, Jr.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with Kyle Busch in a Senneker Performance Outlaw Car for the 2017 Kalamazoo Klash,” Senneker said. “He is my son’s favorite driver, so I am even more excited for Reese to see he and I race against each other this summer. Kyle brings yet another dynamic to the already talented field of drivers, and I am looking forward to the challenge.”

Before a single ticket has been sold, Kalamazoo Klash XXV, presented by the West Michigan Toyota Dealers, is sure to be a sellout. Track owner/promoter, Gary Howe, noted that having the West Michigan Toyota Dealers onboard made it possible for the Speedway to host Busch for the 25th running of the Kalamazoo Klash quipping that Toyota’s tag line of “Let’s Go Places” is perfect for how the event is shaping up.

This will be Busch’s second appearance at the Kalamazoo Klash. He previously picked up a win in the Super Late Model portion of the event in 2014.

It is not out of the ordinary for the Kalamazoo Klash to have a star-studded line up. The Klash has seen the likes of a young Matt Kenseth, Ken Schrader, Johnny Benson Jr. and more recently NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Matt Crafton.

The Kalamazoo Klash XXV is set to take place on August 9 at Kalamazoo Speedway based in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Information about how to purchase tickets and VIP wristbands for reserved seating, dinner and a private autograph session with Kyle Busch will be available in March with grandstand ticket sales beginning in April. Suite rentals and large groups wanting to reserve a hospitality deck may be booked now by calling (269) 692-2423.

-Story by Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« NY State Champ Eager to Kickoff Speedweeks at Bronson