Keitt, Cline Score Wins on Night #1 of Speed51 Open

Kyle Larson led Open Outlaw Kart practice at Millbridge Speedway (NC) Thursday in advance of Friday’s fourth annual big spring race at the dirt track, while Cassidy Keitt and Trevor Cline took wins in the Beginner Box Stock and Box Stock features, respectively.

Larson turned a fast lap of 10.495 seconds around the 1/5-mile clay track. Behind Larson was USAC standout Tanner Thorson, who turned a lap of 10.500 seconds. Colby Copeland, Jesse Colewell and Dirt Modified ace Nick Hoffman completed the top five.

The track changed vastly throughout the day, going from soft when the Intermediates begin practice, to hard when the Open Karts began their practice.

Among those who helped prepare the track was Hoffman.

“The Track had a lot of character and I spent a lot of time with (track owner) Jeremy (Burnett) on the track prep leading up to today,” Hoffman said. “The track started wet and got rougher as the night went on with how heavy these Open Karts are.”

Among the rest of the top 10 were Carson Kvapil, who finished the session sixth with a time of 10.682 seconds, along with Chase Majdic, who clocked in eighth with a time of 10.689 seconds. Jimmy Elledge clocked in tenth at 10.731 seconds.

The times among the top 10 displayed how close together the top few qualifiers were as the drivers got their first taste of action in preparation for the Speed51 Open.

In the Beginner Box Stock feature, Cassidy Keitt took the win for the fourth time this season, besting Aiden Price, whose father Greg Price helps watch over Kyle Larson’s No. 1K Open Kart. Keitt also won the fast time award for the division and set the fastest lap in the race, turning in a 14.120 second circuit around the clay track nestled in Salisbury, North Carolina.

In Box Stocks, Trevor Cline took a win, coming off a win during last week’s action. Gavin Boschelle, a regular at the track came in second prior to heading out to for a USAC Midget race in Alabama this weekend. The race win for Cline was not his only win, as Cline also took the quick time award in the division.

-By Reese Nobles, Speed51.com Mid-Atlantic Correspondent – Twitter: @RNoblesSpeed51

Beginner Box Stock Results:

7 Cassidy Keitt 49 Aiden Price 4S Lucas Sanifer 08 Dallas Griggs 73 Landon Tothrow Gavin Marlin

Box Stock Results:

55 Trevor Cline 5 Gavin Bochele 49 Hunter Bohn 46 Aiden Turner 18 Zach Wigal 1F Kynzer Flynn 14C Sam Corry 87 Reed Whitney 16 Rylin Renaud 54 Lucas Sipka

Open Kart Practice Top 10:

1 1K Kyle Larson 10.495

2 71 Tanner Thorson 10.500

3 5RJ Colby Copeland 10.648

4 86J Jesse Colewell 10.658

5 2 Nick Hoffman 10.672

6 35 Carson Kvapil 10.682

7 30 Tom Hubert 10.686

8 2X Chase Majic 10.689

9 18T Tanner Holmes 10.703

10 81 Jimmy Elledge 10.731

