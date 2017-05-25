LOG IN
Outlaw Karts Box Stock Cassidy Keitt Speed51 Open Victory Lane 2017 copy

Keitt, Cline Score Wins on Night #1 of Speed51 Open

May 25, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Cars, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

Kyle Larson led Open Outlaw Kart practice at Millbridge Speedway (NC) Thursday in advance of Friday’s fourth annual big spring race at the dirt track, while Cassidy Keitt and Trevor Cline took wins in the Beginner Box Stock and Box Stock features, respectively.

 

Larson turned a fast lap of 10.495 seconds around the 1/5-mile clay track. Behind Larson was USAC standout Tanner Thorson, who turned a lap of 10.500 seconds.  Colby Copeland, Jesse Colewell and Dirt Modified ace Nick Hoffman completed the top five.

 

300x250 PPV 2017.05.26 Speed51 OpenThe track changed vastly throughout the day, going from soft when the Intermediates begin practice, to hard when the Open Karts began their practice.

 

Among those who helped prepare the track was Hoffman.

 

“The Track had a lot of character and I spent a lot of time with (track owner) Jeremy (Burnett) on the track prep leading up to today,” Hoffman said. “The track started wet and got rougher as the night went on with how heavy these Open Karts are.”

 

Among the rest of the top 10 were Carson Kvapil, who finished the session sixth with a time of 10.682 seconds, along with Chase Majdic, who clocked in eighth with a time of 10.689 seconds.  Jimmy Elledge clocked in tenth at 10.731 seconds.

 

The times among the top 10 displayed how close together the top few qualifiers were as the drivers got their first taste of action in preparation for the Speed51 Open.

 

In the Beginner Box Stock feature, Cassidy Keitt took the win for the fourth time this season, besting Aiden Price, whose father Greg Price helps watch over Kyle Larson’s No. 1K Open Kart. Keitt also won the fast time award for the division and set the fastest lap in the race, turning in a 14.120 second circuit around the clay track nestled in Salisbury, North Carolina.

 

In Box Stocks, Trevor Cline took a win, coming off a win during last week’s action. Gavin Boschelle, a regular at the track came in second prior to heading out to for a USAC Midget race in Alabama this weekend.  The race win for Cline was not his only win, as Cline also took the quick time award in the division.

 

For a full recap of today’s action, visit our Trackside Now coverage from practice day at the Speed51 Open by clicking here.

 

You can watch all of Friday’s action live on Speed51 TV via a pay-per-view broadcast by clicking here.

 

-By Reese Nobles, Speed51.com Mid-Atlantic Correspondent – Twitter: @RNoblesSpeed51

 

Beginner Box Stock Results:

  1. 7 Cassidy Keitt
  2. 49 Aiden Price
  3. 4S Lucas Sanifer
  4. 08 Dallas Griggs
  5. 73 Landon Tothrow
  6. Gavin Marlin

Box Stock Results:

  1. 55 Trevor Cline
  2. 5 Gavin Bochele
  3. 49 Hunter Bohn
  4. 46 Aiden Turner
  5. 18 Zach Wigal
  6. 1F Kynzer Flynn
  7. 14C Sam Corry
  8. 87 Reed Whitney
  9. 16 Rylin Renaud
  10. 54 Lucas Sipka

Open Kart Practice Top 10: 

1 1K Kyle Larson          10.495

2 71 Tanner Thorson     10.500

3 5RJ Colby Copeland   10.648

4 86J Jesse Colewell      10.658

5 2 Nick Hoffman          10.672

6 35 Carson Kvapil         10.682

7 30 Tom Hubert            10.686

8 2X Chase Majic           10.689

9 18T Tanner Holmes      10.703

10 81 Jimmy Elledge        10.731

 

«

