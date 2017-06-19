Joey Pole Gunning for Money in the Bank at Berlin

When Joey Polewarczyk, Jr. made the decision to put more focus on his team’s Super Late Model program, he did so with the hope of chasing some of the bigger Late Model races around the country. On Monday night, “Joey Pole” will begin that journey as he makes his first start outside of New England in a marquee Super Late Model event with his own team.

Polewarczyk and his No. 97 family-owned team left Hudson, New Hampshire on Saturday to head west to Marne, Michigan’s Berlin Raceway for the inaugural Money in the Bank 150.

“I’m just looking forward to competing in this race,” Polewarczyk told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “This track has a lot of history, so it’s cool to come out here and give it a try. It reminds me of Oxford a little bit so hopefully we can have a good run here.”

Over the last decade, Polewarczyk has established himself as one of the top Late Model racers in the Northeast. He’s an ACT champion, a Pro All Stars Series (PASS) winner, an Oxford 250 winner and a Milk Bowl winner. When it comes to accomplishments in Northeast Late Model racing, his resume ranks right up there with the best of them.

However, like many drivers from the region, Polewarczyk hasn’t been able to do a lot of traveling across the country due to the costs of traveling to a multi-day event away from his home turf. When the single-day event paying $20,000 to win at Berlin was announced, he jumped on the opportunity.

“We really like the format,” he explained. “It’s a one-day show and only a six-tire race and big money to win. The format is the biggest thing, but I’ve always wanted to come to Berlin Raceway. It looks like an awesome track.”

Polewarczyk joins a stellar field of drivers including former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, two-time Snowball Derby winner Erik Jones and Super Late Model ace Bubba Pollard. He knows he’s up against some of the toughest competition in the country, but believes he’s up for the challenge.

“I would love for us to come home with a top ten,” he said of his expectations. “Obviously, the racer in me wants to compete for the win and I hope we can, but if we can leave with a solid run and a top ten in this big field I’ll be happy.”

Race fans can watch Joey Pole compete in the Money in the Bank 150 Monday night via a live pay-per-view video stream on Speed51.com. Live video tickets can be purchased now by clicking here.

-By Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor – Twitter: @Brandon_Paul51

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

