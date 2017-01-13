Joe Shear Classic Now 200 Laps at Madison Int’l Speedway

Oregon, WI — The Stars and Cars of the ARCA Midwest Tour will kick off their season on Sunday afternoon May 7 at Madison International Speedway for the annual Joe Shear Classic presented by SCAG Power Equipment. For the first time ever, a 200 lap contest will headline the afternoon, featuring a $5,000 payday for the winning driver of the event, which will pay a record $1,000 to start in the 28 car field.

Race fans will be treated to 200 laps of Super Late Model excitement, and for the first time the popular controlled pit stop procedure will be utilized at ‘Wisconsin’s Fastest Half Mile’, setting up multiple pit stop strategies throughout the long distance contest. “This has become the big event to kick off our season, and we wanted to make it bigger, not only for our teams but for our fans as well.” Stated ARCA Midwest Tour President Gregg McKarns. The Joe Shear Classic 200 now joins the Potawatomi Dixieland 250 at Wisconsin International Raceway and the Oktoberfest 200 at LaCrosse Fairgrounds Speedway as the long distance races amongst the 12 race, 2017 ARCAMT schedule. The infield wall will be set in place to allow for infield pitting to take place, while those cars pitting will only lose positions to cars that did not pit under caution.

“The 200 lap format brings more twists and turns to the event, the way Dixieland and Fest have played out the last two years, I think the Joe Shear Classic will showcase what short track racing is all about.” Added McKarns, whom along with his wife Angie own and operate Madison International. Joining the ARCAMT Super Late Models will be the Mid-American Stock Car Series and the Midwest Trucks Series.

Spectator gates will open Sunday May 7 at 11:30am, racing begins at 2pm and will also feature a post qualifying fan autograph session in the new Turn 4 Party Pavilion. Adult general admission tickets are $25, Whelen Heroes, Seniors and Students (ages 12-17) $22, Kids (6-11) $10 with Children (5 & under) Free. Family Pricing is also available for $60 which includes up to two adult tickets and up to four admissions for those ages 17 and under. For additional information visit www.misracing.com or call 608-835-9700.

Past Winners of Joe Shear Classic at Madison International

2008 Dan Fredrickson

2009 Nathan Haseleu

2010 Steve Carlson

2011 Ross Kenseth

2012 Andrew Morrissey

2013 Travis Sauter

2014 Nathan Haseleu

2015 Johnny Sauter

2016 Ty Majeski

-ARCA Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/Bruce Nuttleman

