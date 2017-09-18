Jason Romero Collects Fifth PCS Win of His Career at Roseville

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA (September 16, 2017) – Jason Romero set a new track record then became the Pacific Challenge Series’ ninth different winner of 2017, when the All American Speedway track champion won on Saturday night in the 100 lap feature. The ninth round of the Super Late Model Series presented by PenneyLawyers.com also saw the points lead tighten with John Moore and Mike Beeler now tied as they face the championship race in October.

Romero led twice including the final 80 laps but not without numerous challenges from both Moore and Beeler in a thrilling second half of the race on the one-third mile asphalt oval.

The evening kicked off with Sunoco Fuels qualifying where Romero set the tone with a blistering 13.068 second lap. Beeler won the American Racer Tire dash worth $500 for the pole for the feature, however.

Three-time All American Speedway champion Matt Scott used the outside pole to take the lead and lead the opening lap of the race. Beeler spun in a three-wide battle in turn four on the following lap for the first caution. Scott picked the inside line and Romero challenged him side-by-side before taking over the lead on lap four.

Activity settled down among the top-five as they jumped ahead of the rest of the field. The next caution flew on lap eight when leading rookie Jack Wood spun in turn four and nearly collected his cousin Travis Milburn.

Romero gave Scott the outside for the restart and for the third time in the early part of the race, the lead changed hands with an outside move. Scott took over the lead while Ukiah winner Randy Hedrick of Reno, NV passed Cole Moore for third using the high line as well. Hedrick’s night ended when he spun to a stop atop turn three with a rear end issue which forced a caution on lap 19.

Scott went inside Romero on the following restart but Romero managed to take the lead anyway to lead on lap 20. John and Cole Moore raced side-by-side behind them in a father-son duel for third. Scott stopped abruptly in turn one with a broken axle for the next caution period. Romero held off John Moore on this first of what would be several restart battles.

The best battle developed between Beeler, Matt Wendt, and Milburn for third. The trio had a moment when Beeler got sideways and Milburn tagged Wendt hard coming out of turn two as they avoided. They separated while they gathered themselves up before coming back to a nose-to-tail formation by lap 58.

Business began to pick up at the back half of the field when on lap 73 Mike Hite of Elk Grove spun in turn two and Wood lost his drivers side door trying to avoid. Cole Moore made the first of several pit stops under this caution. The ensuing restart was a mad scramble that resulted in Shannon Mansch spinning out Milburn in turn one. Mansch elected to “tap” which gave her responsibility for the incident and gave Milburn his position back. John Moore made a valiant effort outside Romero on the restart before managing to fall in line between Romero and Beeler.

Wendt stopped on the backstretch with a flat tire that cost him a lap on lap 84. Moore again tried his hand on the outside of Romero but couldn’t complete the move. Beeler challenged Moore while behind them both Cole Moore and Milburn worked their way inside 15 year-old Austin Herzog to drop him from fourth to sixth.

Wendt tangled with Mansch while trying to get back through the pack to bring out the yellow with eight to go. Moore had his final look at Romero where he stayed side-by-side with him for an entire lap. Coming down the front stretch to complete lap 93, Beeler took advantage to sneak inside and nab second. Milburn jumped inside to attempt to take third from Moore and they raced side-by-side for three laps. The battle ended when Milburn stopped immediately on the front stretch with an engine failure.

The veteran Mike Beeler got to start outside Jason Romero for a four lap sprint to the finish but Romero proved too strong. Romero paced Beeler in a nose-to-tail dash across the finish line with Moore third over his son Cole Moore. Mike Hite pulled off a rather surprising comeback to pass Herzog at the line for fifth with Herzog settling for sixth. The pass gave Hite the Penney Racing Supply Hard Charger as well.

For their efforts, Beeler and Moore are now tied atop the series points standings with October 14th at All American Speedway looming. The championship race is paired with the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, West, North State Modifieds, Bombers, and Skid Plates in a very busy night of racing! Ticket details available at BMRNAPA.com

For more information on the Pacific Challenge Series presented by PenneyLawyers.com, visit www.PacificChallengeSeries.com or follow them on Facebook or YouTube

The Pacific Challenge Series is presented by: Penney Racing Supply, Penney & Associates, American Racer Tires, Radio Law Talk, Compact-It, Northwest Compactors, Naake Suspension, Sunoco Fuels, Five Star Bodies, BrakeOMeter, Lefthander Chassis, ARP Bodies, Joes Racing Products, Bassett Wheels, Frank’s Radio, WrapStar Pro, and Blakesley Sports Media. All PCS Super Late Models race ABC Bodies or Muscle Car bodies on American Racer Tires with Sunoco Racing Fuel.

2017 Pacific Challenge Series Schedule

March 18th – Madera Speedway (Madera, CA) Winner: Carlos Vieira

May 6th – Shasta Speedway (Anderson, CA) Winner: Derek Copeland

May 20th – Stockton 99 Speedway (Stockton, CA) Winner: Jeff Bischofberger

June 17th – All American Speedway (Roseville, CA) Winner: Cole Moore

July 1st – Stockton 99 Speedway (Stockton, CA) Ron Strmiska Memorial Winner: John Moore

July 29th – Ukiah Speedway (Ukiah, CA) Winner: Randy Hedrick

August 12th – Madera Speedway (Madera, CA) Winner: Jacob Gomes

September 2nd – Stockton 99 Speedway (Stockton, CA) Winner: Matt Wendt

September 16th – All American Speedway (Roseville, CA) Winner: Jason Romero

October 14th – All American Speedway (Roseville, CA) *2017 Championship Finale* w/ North State Modified Series & NASCAR K&N Pro Series, West)

Pacific Challenge Series Round 9: All American Speedway results

Finish Car Driver Hometown Sponsors

1 8 Jason Romero Cameron Park, CA Folsom Lake Asphalt

2 6 Mike Beeler Modesto, CA Beeler Industries

3 27 John Moore Granite Bay, CA JM Environmental

4 20m Cole Moore Granite Bay, CA JM Racing

5 70 Mike Hite Elk Grove, CA Storage For Less

6 11 Austin Herzog Clovis, CA Richard Herzog Construction

7 61 Shannon Mansch Roseville, CA Mansch Motorsports Concepts

8 18 Jack Wood Loomis, CA Velocity Racing

9 1 Matt Wendt Galt, CA Cali Style Customs

10 19 Travis Milburn Eagle, ID NEU Energy

11 35 Matt Scott Pine Grove, CA Kamps Propane

12 29 Randy Hedrick Reno, NV Sierra Speed

Sunoco Fuels Fast Time: #8 Jason Romero 13.068

American Racer Dash ($500): #6 Mike Beeler

Penney Racing Supply Hard Charger: #70 Mike Hite

Lap leaders: #35 Matt Scott 1-3, #8 Jason Romero 4-8, Scott 9-19, Romero 20-100

