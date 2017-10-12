It’s Title Time for Short Track Super Series North

MIDDLETOWN, NY – It’s ‘title time’ for the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By VP.

First up: the Halmar International North Region.

On Thursday night, October 19, Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, N.Y., hosts the Behrent’s Performance Warehouse ‘Hard Clay Finale’ to bring down the curtain on the nine-race Halmar North Region. A $12,500 championship will be decided after 50 laps around the five-eighths-mile track.

Sheffield, Mass., driver Andy Bachetti currently leads the standings, on the heels of a second-place finish Saturday, October 7 at Afton (N.Y.) Motorsports Park during American Racer Cup Short Track SuperNationals 10.

Bachetti, with 686 points, leads by 64 over Anthony Perrego of Montgomery, N.Y., who has 622. Billy Decker of Sidney, N.Y., is third, only one point behind Perrego with 621.

All three – Bachetti, Perrego and Decker – have a mathematical shot at the crown.

As the season’s final race, the OCFS ‘Hard Clay Finale’ offers increased Championship Points with 150 going to the winner and 60 to start, a potential swing of 90 points.

If Perrego or Decker were to win the race, Bachetti would need to finish 15th or better to secure his third STSS championship.

The top-12 drivers in the STSS Halmar North Region standings share in year-end cash.

Following Bachetti, Perrego and Decker are Jeremy Smith of Triangle, N.Y. (542); Tommy Meier of Waldwick, N.J. (514); Danny Creeden of Wurtsboro, N.Y (499); Stewart Friesen of Sprakers, N.Y. (462); Matt DeLorenzo of Cropseyville, N.Y. (448); Nick Nye of Groton, N.Y. (435); J.R. Hurlburt of Otego, N.Y. (429); Ryan Jordan of Dryden, N.Y. (380); and Craig Hanson of Johnstown, N.Y. (375).

The STSS Velocita South Region title will be decided one week later, October 27-28, during the Mid-Atlantic Championship Weekend at Georgetown (Del.) Speedway. That title is worth $10,000.

Pit gates for the ‘Hard Clay Finale’ will officially open on October 19 at 3 p.m. Teams will be permitted to enter the facility beginning on Wednesday (October 18). A Thursday pit pass, however, will be required for entry in the pits beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Drive-in gates will be unlocked at 4 p.m., with grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m.

Cars will hit the track at approximately 5:45 p.m., with the first heat race rolling off at 6:30 p.m.

General admission is $25 for Adults, $23 for Seniors and $5 for Kids 12 and under. Reserved seats (Rows H-O of the covered grandstand) are available for $30 by calling the speedway at 845.342.2573.

Pit admission is $35 with no license required.

Complete STSS Modified rules and race information can be found on the web: http://bdmotorsportsmedia.com/hard-clay-finale-rules-prices-general-information/

Street Stocks, under Orange County rules, will complete the doubleheader racing for $200 to win (no car entry fee).

The Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP and BD Motorsports Media LLC can be found on the web at www.shorttracksuperseries.com or www.bdmotorsportsmedia.com. Brett Deyo can be reached by phone at 845.728.2781 or via e-mail: [email protected] The series is also on Twitter @ShortTrackSS and Facebook under “Short Track Super Series.”

Located at 239 Wisner Avenue Middletown, N.Y., 10940 on the Orange County Fairgrounds, Orange County Fair Speedway is the oldest continuously operating dirt track in the United States. The first auto race was held at the speedway in 1919. The five-eighths-mile oval offers fully-covered and half-covered grandstands in addition to open bleacher seating on the frontstretch and turn one areas, with drive-in viewing on the backstretch. To learn more, contact the Orange County Fair Speedway office at 845.342.2573 or visit www.orangecountyfairspeedway.net.

-Short Track Super Series Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com / MoJo Photos

