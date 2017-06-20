LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
stock cars-madison-stands:track-2017

It’s ARCA Time at Madison

June 20, 2017 • App, Archives, Other Cars, Region - Midwest, Stock Cars

Oregon, WI – One of the biggest racing events in the Midwest comes to town this Friday, June 23rd, when the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards returns to Madison International Speedway for the running of the Montgomery Ward 200.

This is the same series that races at Daytona, Talladega, Pocono, Chicagoland and Michigan and features many of the best up and coming drivers in the country. The race at Madison features live pit stops and is known for exciting two and three wide racing.

Austin Theriault of Fort Kent, Maine, is the current ARCA point leader followed by Dalton Sargeant of Boca Raton, Florida, Gus Dean of Bluffton, South Carolina, Riley Herbst of Las Vegas, Nevada, Shane Lee of Newton, North Carolina, and Bret Holmes of Munford, Alabama. A total of twenty-one drivers are pre-entered in the event as of Monday.

This will be the ninth appearance of the ARCA Racing Series at Madison. Josh Williams of Florida picked up the win last year. Other Madison winners include Justin Boston (2014), Kyle Benjamin (2013), Chris Buescher (2012), Alex Bowman (2011), Bruce Gould (1973), Tom Bowsher (1971), and Ramo Stott (1970).

Practice on Friday is from 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM followed by General Tire Pole Qualifying at 5:00 PM. An on-track autograph session will take place from 6:30 to 7:30. The green flag will wave for the Montgomery Ward 200 at 8:00 PM.

Ticket prices are $25.00 for ages twelve and up, $10.00 for ages six to eleven, and free for ages five and under.

Advance Discount Tickets for $15.00 are available at area Menards locations in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

The 2017 season is ARCA’s 65th consecutive season of competition since 1953. For more information on the ARCA Racing Series checkout their website at arcaracing.com.

Madison International Speedway Press Release. Photo Credit: Madison International Speedway

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 10: Anderson Speedway (SC) - Southern Super Series & CARS Tour - Super Late Models

  • June 10: Baer Field Motorsports Park (IN) - ARCA/CRA Super Series - Super Late Models

  • June 10: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Modified Touring Series - Tour-type Modifieds

  • June 11: Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) - PASS North - Super Late Models

  • June 11: Thunder Road (VT) - Merchants Bank 150 - American-Canadian Tour

Presenting Partner