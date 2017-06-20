It’s ARCA Time at Madison

Oregon, WI – One of the biggest racing events in the Midwest comes to town this Friday, June 23rd, when the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards returns to Madison International Speedway for the running of the Montgomery Ward 200.

This is the same series that races at Daytona, Talladega, Pocono, Chicagoland and Michigan and features many of the best up and coming drivers in the country. The race at Madison features live pit stops and is known for exciting two and three wide racing.

Austin Theriault of Fort Kent, Maine, is the current ARCA point leader followed by Dalton Sargeant of Boca Raton, Florida, Gus Dean of Bluffton, South Carolina, Riley Herbst of Las Vegas, Nevada, Shane Lee of Newton, North Carolina, and Bret Holmes of Munford, Alabama. A total of twenty-one drivers are pre-entered in the event as of Monday.

This will be the ninth appearance of the ARCA Racing Series at Madison. Josh Williams of Florida picked up the win last year. Other Madison winners include Justin Boston (2014), Kyle Benjamin (2013), Chris Buescher (2012), Alex Bowman (2011), Bruce Gould (1973), Tom Bowsher (1971), and Ramo Stott (1970).

Practice on Friday is from 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM followed by General Tire Pole Qualifying at 5:00 PM. An on-track autograph session will take place from 6:30 to 7:30. The green flag will wave for the Montgomery Ward 200 at 8:00 PM.

Ticket prices are $25.00 for ages twelve and up, $10.00 for ages six to eleven, and free for ages five and under.

Advance Discount Tickets for $15.00 are available at area Menards locations in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

The 2017 season is ARCA’s 65th consecutive season of competition since 1953. For more information on the ARCA Racing Series checkout their website at arcaracing.com.

Madison International Speedway Press Release. Photo Credit: Madison International Speedway

