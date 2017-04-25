Henley Gets First Wheel Man Sportsman Victory at Citrus County

Lakeland, FL — Race 4 of the Brandon Ford Wheel Man Sportsman Series Presented by Gagels Auto Parts took place this past Saturday night at Citrus County Speedway. Twenty-One drivers were on hand for the 50 Lap, $1000 to Win Feature event at the 3/8th’s mile facility in Inverness, FL. Aaron Williamson once again qualified the #67 Chad Allman Racing Chevrolet on the pole, securing his 2nd QA1 Fast Qualifier Award in as many races.

The invert scrambled the top 8 drivers, but by lap 20, Williamson had worked his way to the lead and looked to be on his way to a 3rd Series win. Unfortunately, Williamson was forced to pit while under caution for another incident, to raise the ride height of his car fearing damage to the track. Williamson rejoined the field in the 12th position, and worked his way back to finish 4th. Williamson was also awarded the Sweet Steering Sweet Move of the Race.

Brooke Storer overcame fuel pressure issues during the race and finished 5th after the #88 car of Craig Cuzzone was dq’d in post-race technical inspection for ride-height violation.

Mica Williams qualified 5th fast, but was penalized for ride-height violation in post-qualifying inspection, sending him to the rear of the field for the start of the Feature. Williams worked his way through a tough field of competitors before he simply ran out of tires and settled for 3rd. Williams was awarded the Driven Hard Charger Award Presented by Driven Steering.

Zephyrhills, FL driver Devin McLeod had another strong performance despite dropping a cylinder in the latter portion of the race. McLeod ran in the top 5 all night and managed a solid 2nd place finish.

The night belonged to the local favorite from Homosassa, FL, Jesse Henley. Henley has had steady runs in all the Brandon Ford Wheel Man Sportsman Series events this year, finishing top 10 in all 3 races coming into round 4. The Henley’s Grading, Curry Roofing Chevrolet took the lead for good on lap 33, and fended off all challenges for his 1st win in the Wheel Man 2017 Season.

Tommy Schnader, Shaun Jenkins, Bobby Mobley, Rex Struble and Tom Posavec rounded out the top 10.

Winners of the Gagels Auto Parts 4 Tire Give-Away were Dora Thorne, Brooke Storer, Rex Struble and Tom Posavec.

The Five Star Bodies “Hard Luck Certificate” was presented to Travis Roland. Roland battled with the leaders throughout the night, but fell victim to a cut tire with 3 laps to go. The BA Chassis “Hard Wreck” Contingency went to the 29P of Rebecca Paugh after she was collected in an early accident.

The next event for the Brandon Ford Wheel Man Sportsman Series Presented by Gagels Auto Parts will be May 13th back at Citrus County Speedway. Pre-registration will begin on May 2nd and Series Officials strongly urge drivers and teams to call Racecar Engineering at 800-882-7231 to be be eligible for the Gagel Auto Parts 4 Tire Give-Away.

-Brandon Ford Wheel Man Sportsman Series Press Release

-Photo Credit: Brandon Ford Wheel Man Sportsman Series

