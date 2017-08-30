Gullo Continues RoC Super Stock Domination at Lancaster

Lancaster, N.Y. –– Tim Gullo of Elmira, N.Y., continued an amazing season as he scored his 4th Race of Champions Super Stock Series fueled by Sunoco feature victory this past Saturday night at Lancaster (N.Y.) National Speedway.

Gullo took the lead when Tommy Krawczyk of Orchard Park, N.Y., and defending series champion Joe Mancuso of Buffalo, N.Y., got together exiting turn four. There were just 7 laps remaining in the event.

“We had a good car tonight, but I wasn’t sure how things were going to play out,” stated Gullo from victory lane. “We just kept digging and working and things worked out for us. We’ve had a great year and hopefully the momentum continues through the late season races.”

Robert Fink from Nanticoke, Pennsylvania finished second with Ryan Lagoda of Lockport, N.Y., third. Joel Gleason of Palmyra, N.Y., continued a steady year for the young driver with a fourth place finish. Jeff Whalen of Buffalo, N.Y., rounded out the top-five.

Krawczyk and Tom Barron of Ontario, N.Y., won the qualifying races.

Feature Finish

Race of Champions Super Stock Finish – August 26, 2017

Lancaster National Speedway, Lancaster, N.Y.

Feature

Pos No. Name

1 m37 Tim Gullo

2 78 Robert Fink

3 92 Ryan Lagoda

4 52 Joel Gleason

5 19 Jeff Whalen

6 7 Josh Hunter

7 76 Mark Spencer

8 37 Bobby Schosek

9 48 Tommy Krawczyk

10 1x Rob Misczak

11 64 Joe Mancuso

12 1 Vern Hedderick

13 37x Dave Machuga

14 28 Tom Barron

15 13 Aaron Higgins

-Race of Champions Press Release

-Photo Credit: Joe Grabianowski

Related Posts

« CRA Championship Chase Continues at Historic Winchester JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Championship Chase Begins at Winchester »