GSPSS Making the Long Haul to Riverhead This Weekend

While the Granite State Pro Stock Series teams might not be crossing the famed Mason-Dixon line, they will make their furthest trip south this Saturday May 20th when they visit Riverhead Raceway for the Riverhead 100. The $2,000 to win race will find a mix of GSPSS regulars taking on local drivers who compete weekly in the Late Model class as part of the weekly NASCAR Whelen All American Series at Riverhead.



The Granite State Pro Stock Series made the long haul to Long Island last season only to have rain move in after practice forcing cancellation of the race when a suitable make-up date could not be found. After the Riverhead fans were teased by the GSPSS warm-ups anticipation for the 2017 edition of the Riverhead 100 is at a fevered pitch.



Leading the charge of Granite State Pro Stock Series regulars will be defending champion Barry Gray of Belchertown, Ma. and he’ll be joined by championship rivals Cory Casagrande of Stafford Springs, Ct., Mike Mitchell of Cumberland, R.I., Mike O’Suliivan of Springfield, Ma. and Josh King of Vernon, Vt.



GSPSS rookie Devin O’Connell of Madison, Ct will come to Riverhead having already turned laps at the quarter mile during his INEX Legend Race Car days. Other Granite State drivers planning on making the trek south are Nick Lascuola of Abbington, Ma., Greg Nanigian of Braintree, Ma., Scott MacMichael of New London, NH and Phil Richardson of Hermon, Me.



Hoping for a home field advantage for the Riverhead 100 will be the all time leading Late Model winner Roger Oxee of Peconic who’d love nothing more than to make the 100 his 65th career victory at his home track. Chris Turbush of Wading River who burst upon the local LM scene last year by winning five main events will be gunning for the $2,000 first place prize. Scott Kulesa a native of Calverton who now resides in Georgetown, Ma with his growing family will be on hand as well, Scott is a 22 LM time winner at Riverhead ranking him 5th on the all time list.

Jarrod Hayes of Calverton always rises to the occasion in the bigger paying long distance races will be ready for the Riverhead 100 as will Chris McGuire of Selden and John Baker of Brookhaven.



After a rain out this past Saturday (5-13) the Riverhead Raceway faithful will be hungry for plenty of racing and this Saturday’s race program will deliver! Joining the Riverhead 100 on a busy evening are the NASCAR Modifieds, Figure Eights, a 30-lap Blunderbust event, Super Pro Trucks, INEX Legend Race Cars, Mini Stocks and a Truck Enduro race.



Race day scheduling and our 2017 schedule can be obtained by visiting www.riverheadraceway.com or by calling 631-842-RACE.

-Riverhead Raceway Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« Fast Facts: Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol (TN) Las Vegas Driver Allison Ready to Take Next Step at Bullring »