Greenville Going Outside the Box With Big Money SLM Race

Even with snow set to fall in the southeast this weekend, the racing season is getting ready to heat up soon. Greenville Pickens Speedway (SC) is already set to melt the snow and ice that’s soon to cover the land with a $10,000-to-win Super Late Model race on February 18.

The Greenville Pickens Meltdown will consist of a 150-lap Super Late Model race, as well as feature races for the Southeast Limited Late Model Series and the Mulligan Power Trucks.

Greenville Pickens Speedway is one of the most historic short tracks in America. It’s NASCAR history is rich. Historically it is a Late Model Stock Car facility, not typically a hotbed for Super Late Model racing. However, the Greenville Pickens Meltdown next month marks the second straight year in which Greenville has hosted an early-season Super Late Model race. Many have been wondering why Supers instead of Late Model Stocks.

“To be honest with you, I only get 10-12 Late Models a race. I thought I could do better with Super Late Models,” said Greenville’s general manager, Anthony Anders. “I wanted to try something that hasn’t been done at Greenville. There’s a lot that can be held at Greenville because it kind of has a central location.”

Anders said the Super Late Model race will pay $10,000 to the winner. He also said the 150-lap event will be a six-tire race with a mandatory tire change between laps 100-125.

“If it goes green all the way to lap 125 we’ll throw a caution so people can get their tires,” he explained. “It’s just a 150-lap race and we want cars from CARS, Southern Super Series, PASS, all of it. We want to run all the rules together to get as many people as possible to come run this race.”

Anders also said that he’s had phone calls from more than 10 different teams interested in running each touring series event he has scheduled for that day. Anders said his goal is to have 20 Super Late Models signed in for the Meltdown.

He also said his goal is to run the Meltdown hopefully every year, as long as the weather is kind to him.

“If you think about the last three to four years, our winters have been very mild. We’ve seen temperatures in the sixities in February. It’s one of those things where you put it in perspective and hope the weather works out. I hope it works out and it becomes traditional.”

The $10,000-to-win Greenville-Pickens Meltdown will take place on Saturday, February 18. For more information, visit www.greenvillepickens.com.

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor – Twitter: @RobBlount

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« Landauer Signs With Bruncati for 2017 K&N West Season Mansfield Returning to Its Roots as a Full-Blown Dirt Track »