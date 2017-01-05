LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
greenville pickens speedway track photo

Greenville Going Outside the Box With Big Money SLM Race

January 5, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

Even with snow set to fall in the southeast this weekend, the racing season is getting ready to heat up soon.  Greenville Pickens Speedway (SC) is already set to melt the snow and ice that’s soon to cover the land with a $10,000-to-win Super Late Model race on February 18.

 

The Greenville Pickens Meltdown will consist of a 150-lap Super Late Model race, as well as feature races for the Southeast Limited Late Model Series and the Mulligan Power Trucks.

 

 

s-greenville-pickens-event-02-18

 

Greenville Pickens Speedway is one of the most historic short tracks in America.  It’s NASCAR history is rich.  Historically it is a Late Model Stock Car facility, not typically a hotbed for Super Late Model racing.  However, the Greenville Pickens Meltdown next month marks the second straight year in which Greenville has hosted an early-season Super Late Model race.  Many have been wondering why Supers instead of Late Model Stocks.

 

“To be honest with you, I only get 10-12 Late Models a race.  I thought I could do better with Super Late Models,” said Greenville’s general manager, Anthony Anders.  “I wanted to try something that hasn’t been done at Greenville.  There’s a lot that can be held at Greenville because it kind of has a central location.”

 

Anders said the Super Late Model race will pay $10,000 to the winner.  He also said the 150-lap event will be a six-tire race with a mandatory tire change between laps 100-125.

 

“If it goes green all the way to lap 125 we’ll throw a caution so people can get their tires,” he explained.  “It’s just a 150-lap race and we want cars from CARS, Southern Super Series, PASS, all of it.  We want to run all the rules together to get as many people as possible to come run this race.”

 

Anders also said that he’s had phone calls from more than 10 different teams interested in running each touring series event he has scheduled for that day.  Anders said his goal is to have 20 Super Late Models signed in for the Meltdown.

 

He also said his goal is to run the Meltdown hopefully every year, as long as the weather is kind to him.

 

“If you think about the last three to four years, our winters have been very mild. We’ve seen temperatures in the sixities in February. It’s one of those things where you put it in perspective and hope the weather works out. I hope it works out and it becomes traditional.”

 

The $10,000-to-win Greenville-Pickens Meltdown will take place on Saturday, February 18.  For more information, visit www.greenvillepickens.com.

 

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor – Twitter: @RobBlount

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • January 7: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Red Eye 100 - Super Late Models

  • January 10-14: Tulsa Expo Center (OK) - Chili Bowl Nationals - Dirt Midgets

  • January 27-29: Crisp Motorsports Park (GA) - CRA SpeedFest 2017 - Super Late Models & Pro Late Models

Presenting Partner