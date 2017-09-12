Gragson Enters Winchester 400 on NCWTS Off Weekend

Noah Gragson will take advantage of an off weekend on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series circuit to chase a victory in one of short track racing’s crown jewel events. The Las Vegas, Nevada racer has filed an entry for the prestigious Winchester 400 and will compete in the Kyle Busch Motorsports No. 18 Super Late Model October 7-8 at Winchester Speedway (IN).

Gragson has competed in a handful of Super Late Model races this season while focusing on the No. 18 truck that he runs for KBM full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. However, with a strong team behind him, Gragson knows he’ll be more than prepared when he shows up to the high-banks of Winchester.

“Kyle Busch Motorsports definitely brings a good package to the race track at Winchester. Cole Rouse has already ran a race there this year and I feel like we’re going to be pretty good once we unload just because the package Cody Glick and the rest the team have prepared,” Gragson told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

The trip to Winchester in October will be Gragson’s second visit to the high-banked Indiana oval. He compares the track to the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway that he competed on just a few months ago in his KBM Super Late Model.

“I ran the Winchester 400 last year. It was a really tough race just because it’s such a long and demanding 400 laps,” Gragson explained. “I feel like Winchester is a little bit like Bristol so hopefully we can carry that on for the 400. It’s going to be a tough race.”

While Gragson works with crew members from Kyle Busch Motorsports on a weekly basis, he is back with a different crew on the Super Late Model program for the 400.

“I’m excited to get back with the team because the cars are so much fun to drive and Winchester is a really fun track,” he said. “We’re just going to go out there and have fun and hopefully get the job done and come home with a rifle.”

With an off weekend from his NCWTS schedule, Gragson recently went home to Las Vegas, Nevada where he competed in a Late Model race at the Las Vegas Bullring for Dustin Ash Motorsports. Although winless in the NCWTS this season, Gragson carried the checkered flag at the Bullring.

“I really just went out there and had some fun in Las Vegas with my team and ended up getting a win.”

Gragson is hoping that another off weekend in October will lead to more fun and a one-of-a-kind rifle trophy to add to his collection.

Story by: Hannah Newhouse

Photo by: Speed51.com

