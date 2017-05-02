LOG IN
gasson

Glasson Records a Pair of Top Fives at Hickory

May 2, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Ticker

CHARLOTTE, NC — Lee Faulk Racing and Development and Cole Glasson continue to gain momentum each weekend. On Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway, in only their third weekend together, the team put the #5 Dallas Karting Complex, Champion Parts, and MPM Marketing machine on the Pole in their first lap. While this would be the first Pole for Cole this season, the previous two attempts saw the LFR late model sitting on the outside pole.

 

Cole lost the lead early in the first twin 40, but was able to stay in the top three the entire race. When the checkered flag flew, Cole would come home with his fourth Top Three finish in five starts. The second twin 40 would find him starting in sixth position after the invert and he would quickly move up into the fourth spot early in the race. He would eventually run out of laps and finish the second race in fourth making the fifth Top Five finish in only six starts this season.

 

“I am excited to finally get the pole after our previous two attempts being so close,” Cole Glasson said. “LFR and the crew gave me an incredible car with the ability to win, the race just did not play in our favor, but we were still able to leave with two more top five finishes.”

 

“We are really excited about how the season is starting off. Although we have not seen our first win together, we have contended for the top spot each weekend and we are getting some great points finishes,” LFR Vice President/Marketing Michael Faulk said. “The car has been fast and Cole continues to develop and drive some great races to put us in contention to win.”

 

LFR currently has development programs in Limited Late Models, Late Model Stock and K&N Series/ARCA.

 

For more information on Lee Faulk Racing and Development, visit www.leefaulkracing.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LFRdevelopment.

 

-Lee Faulk Racing and Development Press Release

-Photo credit: Sherri Stearns Photography

 

