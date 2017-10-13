Get Your Miss Snowball Derby Pageant Entries In Soon

Before a single race car makes its way onto the race track during the 50th Annual Snowball Derby weekend at Five Flags Speedway, one lucky lady will become the first Snowball Derby winner of 2017.

On Thursday, November 16, the 4th Annual Miss Snowball Derby Pageant will be held at Seville Quarters in historic downtown Pensacola, Florida.

With just over two months remaining until the pageant, ladies interested in competing for the crown are encouraged to register as soon as possible by clicking here.

This year’s pageant holds extra meaning as Five Flags Speedway celebrates the 50th anniversary of the most prestigious Super Late Model race in the country. Coincidentally, Seville Quarters – the location for this year’s pageant – is also celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.

Ladies 18 years of age or older are eligible to compete in the 2017 Miss Snowball Derby contest and females worldwide are encouraged to compete. The pageant presents a great opportunity for young women to represent their hometown and express their love of racing at the biggest pavement short track race of the season.

The women will compete in evening wear and casual wear to determine who will be awarded the $500 prize.

Miss Snowball Derby’s responsibilities include representing Five Flags Speedway at as many Snowball Derby functions as possible, as well as being present for all victory lane photos, pre-race ceremonies and fan activities throughout the 50th Annual Snowball Derby.

No talent or pageant experience is necessary to enter the Miss Snowball Derby Pageant. Winning contestants will reign for the term of one year by making personal appearances, together and as a group, representing Five Flags Speedway.

To register for the 4th Annual Miss Snowball Derby Pageant, visit www.5FlagsSpeedway.com.

The 50th Annual Snowball Derby will kick off on Wednesday, November 29 with racing for the first time in event history on a Wednesday night. The Pure Stock division will be in action for a 50-lap feature prior to the annual Green Flag Pit Party and all-important qualifying draw for Late Model drivers.

Late Models will hit the track for the first time on Thursday, November 30 prior to 50-lap features for the Sportsman and Outlaw Stock divisions later that night.

Friday, December 1 is the most intense day in all of short track racing. It’s qualifying day for the Snowball Derby. Also on Friday night, the Modifieds will get their spotlight as they do battle for 75 laps to crown their Snowball Derby champion.

Saturday, December 2 is Allen Turner Snowflake 100 race day. Qualifying for the Snowflake 100 will begin at 2 p.m. CT. A 50-lap last chance race for the Snowflake 100 will immediately follow qualifying. The 50-lap last chance race for the Snowball Derby will also be held on Saturday evening at the conclusion of the last chance race for the Snowflake 100.

The green flag for the Allen Turner Snowflake 100 will wave at 7 p.m. Also on Saturday night, the Pro Trucks will race for 50 laps to decide who takes their Snowball Derby victory.

Sunday, December 3 is the biggest day of the year in short track racing. It’s race day for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby. Pre-race festivities will begin at Noon CT. The class photo for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will be taken on the frontstretch at 12:30. Driver introductions will follow at 1:15 p.m. The green flag for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will wave at 2 p.m.

More information on the 50th Annual Snowball Derby can be found by visiting www.snowballderby.com and www.5flagsspeedway.com.

-51 Sports / Snowball Derby Press Release

