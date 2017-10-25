LOG IN
SLM New Smyrna WS 9 Jeff Choquette 97 Cole Anderson 2017

Get Your Florida Governor’s Cup Entries in Soon to Save Money

October 25, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

One of Florida’s biggest Super Late Model races of the year is fast approaching.  The 52nd Annual Florida Governor’s Cup at New Smyrna Speedway (FL) will take place on Sunday, November 12 and the pre-entry deadline is just over a week away on November 3.

 

Race teams who have their entry forms postdated by November 3 will save $25 on both their Super Late Model and Pro Late Model entry fees.  Additionally, drivers and teams should register soon rather than later to receive mentions in any sort of advance promotion of the event.

 

300x250 New Smyrna 2017.11.12 FL Governors CupThe Florida Governor’s Cup regularly features some of the biggest names in short track racing with names such as Ty Majeski, Erik Jones, Augie Grill, Wayne Anderson, Butch Miller and Bobby Gill highlighting the list of former race winners.

 

This year’s race offers race teams a great payout with $15,000 up for grabs for the driver who crosses the finish line first.

 

The 52nd Annual Florida Governor’s Cup weekend gets underway on Friday, November 10 with an optional practice day at New Smyrna Speedway.  On Saturday, November 11 the action heats up as Pro Late Models take center stage for their 100-lap feature event.  Then, on Sunday, November 12 it’s race day for the Super Late Models as they go 200 laps around the historic New Smyrna Speedway.

 

Entry forms, race procedures, schedules and purses can be found now on the New Smyrna Speedway website.

 

A full list of entries is expected to be released by the track in the weeks leading up to the prestigious race.

 

Stay tuned to Speed51.com during, before and after the 52nd Annual Florida Governor’s Cup for complete race coverage.

 

-By Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor – Twitter: @Brandon_Paul51

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

