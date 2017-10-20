Get Ultimate Cranking Power With JEGS LS Starters
JEGS LS Starters deliver ultimate cranking power. Three styles designed to clear most oil pans and headers. Starters include shim, bolts, and washers.
Performance Starter 10042:
- 14:1 Compression Ratio
- 1.9 Horsepower
- 1.4 KW Motor
- 170 Ft. Lbs. Torque
Mini Starter 10043:
- 11:1 Compression Ratio
- 1.9 Horsepower
- 1.4 KW Motor
- 160 Ft. Lbs. Torque
OEM Starter 10044:
- Up to 10:1 Compression
- 1.9 Horsepower
- 1.4 KW Motor
- 95 Ft Lbs. Torque
Please visit for further information: http://www.jegs.com/p/JEGS-Performance-Products/JEGS-LS-Starters/4113744/10002/-1
