Get Ultimate Cranking Power With JEGS LS Starters

JEGS LS Starters deliver ultimate cranking power. Three styles designed to clear most oil pans and headers. Starters include shim, bolts, and washers.

Performance Starter 10042:

14:1 Compression Ratio

1.9 Horsepower

1.4 KW Motor

170 Ft. Lbs. Torque

Mini Starter 10043:

11:1 Compression Ratio

1.9 Horsepower

1.4 KW Motor

160 Ft. Lbs. Torque

OEM Starter 10044:

Up to 10:1 Compression

1.9 Horsepower

1.4 KW Motor

95 Ft Lbs. Torque



Please visit for further information: http://www.jegs.com/p/JEGS-Performance-Products/JEGS-LS-Starters/4113744/10002/-1

JEGS meets the automotive needs of street, race, classic, muscle, truck, off-road & more! In addition to replacement parts & aftermarket accessories, you’ll find Extensive Selection, Unmatched Value, and Lifetime Support at JEGS High Performance… Family owned and operated since 1960.

Related Posts

« Front to Back to Front for Friesen, Bachetti at OCFS Northwest Racing Legend Heading East for Three Big Races »