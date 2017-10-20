LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
JEGS copy

Get Ultimate Cranking Power With JEGS LS Starters

October 20, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Region - National, Ticker

JEGS LS Starters deliver ultimate cranking power. Three styles designed to clear most oil pans and headers. Starters include shim, bolts, and washers.

 

JEGS Performance Starter 10042

JEGS Performance Starter 10042

Performance Starter 10042:

  • 14:1 Compression Ratio
  • 1.9 Horsepower
  • 1.4 KW Motor
  • 170 Ft. Lbs. Torque

 

Mini Starter 10043:

  • 11:1 Compression Ratio
  • 1.9 Horsepower
  • 1.4 KW Motor
  • 160 Ft. Lbs. Torque

 

OEM Starter 10044:

  • Up to 10:1 Compression
  • 1.9 Horsepower
  • 1.4 KW Motor
  • 95 Ft Lbs. Torque

Please visit for further information: http://www.jegs.com/p/JEGS-Performance-Products/JEGS-LS-Starters/4113744/10002/-1

 

JEGS meets the automotive needs of street, race, classic, muscle, truck, off-road & more! In addition to replacement parts & aftermarket accessories, you’ll find Extensive Selection, Unmatched Value, and Lifetime Support at JEGS High Performance… Family owned and operated since 1960.

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • October 19: Orange County Fair Speedway (NY) - Short Track Super Series - Dirt Modifieds

  • October 21: New London-Waterford Speedbowl (CT) - Granite State Pro Stock Series Finale

  • October 21: Orange County Speedway (NC) - PASS South & Southern Modified Racing Series

  • October 21: The Bullring at Las Vegas (NV) - Senator's Cup Fall Classic - Super Late Models

  • October 22: New London-Waterford Speedbowl (CT) - Modified Touring Series Finale

Presenting Partner