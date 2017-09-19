This Saturday night, September 23, Five Flags Speedway (FL) is set to explode with double Late Model action as the Southern Super Series Super Late Models and Allen Turner Pro Late Models each hit the track for a final season-ending duel in the Night of Champions. If you can’t make it to Pensacola, FL, you can watch both races from the comfort of your home or wherever you might be via a live pay-per-view broadcast on Speed51.com.

Live video tickets to watch both Late Model races can be purchased today for $19.99 by clicking here.

The championships for both the Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco and Deep South Cranes Blizzard Series will be on the line for Super Late Model competitors in a final 125-lap showdown.

Bubba Pollard looks to continue his awesome season and hold off Jeff Choquette and Casey Roderick for the Blizzard Series title. Meanwhile, Stephen Nasse will look to score his first career Southern Super Series championship as he holds a slim 11-point lead over Chandler Smith entering the final race of 2017.

As such, the Allen Turner Pro Late Model championship closes out their season with a 100-lap feature with Roderick playing defense atop the points against the likes of Wayne Niedecken, Jr. and Chris Davidson.

It will also be the final racing opportunity at Five Flags for both divisions until the 50th Annual Snowball Derby weekend November 29 – December 3. In addition to series and track regulars, a number of outsiders are expected to arrive in Pensacola to begin their preparations for the Snowball Derby and Snowflake 100.

Purchasing a pay-per-view ticket is simple and only a free, basic Speed51.com membership is needed to purchase access to watch Friday’s broadcast from Five Flags Speedway.

Speed51 Network yearly subscribers will receive 10% off the purchase of their live video ticket.

So get in on the action for this double dose of Late Model excitement and get tuned-up for the Snowball Derby this Saturday night. Order your video tickets now for just $19.99 for the Night of Champions at the historic Five Flags Speedway.

-Text by Speed51 Staff

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

