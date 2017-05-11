LOG IN
GTown Practice

Georgetown to Host Monday Racing After Thursday Rain Out

May 11, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Cars, Region - Northeast

GEORGETOWN, DE – Late morning rain and the forecast of showers throughout the afternoon forced the postponement of Thursday night’s ‘Tri-State Challenge’ at Georgetown Speedway.

 

A postponement date for the $4,000-to-win Super Late Model event will be announced in the near future as part of the Tri-State Challenge with Potomac Speedway in Budd’s Creek, Md., and Winchester Speedway in Winchester, Va.

 

Due to the extremely wet spring and number of early season rain-outs, Georgetown Speedway management has made the decision to add a “Cure for the Rainy Day Blues” on Monday, May 15.

 

THIS MONDAY, May 15 Georgetown Speedway will host a program headlined by $2,000-to-win big-block/small-block Modified event (offering a ‘Blast at the Beach’ guaranteed redraw position), $2,000-to-win Super Late Model event (offering a World of Outlaws Late Model guaranteed spot).

 

Also on the card: Crate 602 Sportsman, RUSH Crate Late Models, Delmarva Chargers and Delaware Super Truck.

 

Gates open at 4 p.m. in the pit area and 5 p.m. in the grandstands. Hot laps begin at 6:20 p.m. Racing gets underway on 7:15 p.m.

 

Adult admission is $20. Seniors (ages 16 and up) and Students (ages 13-17) will pay $16. Kids 9-12 pay $10. Children eight and under are FREE.

 

Pit admission is $35 for Adults. Kids 6-12 pay $10. Children five and under pay $2.
Georgetown Speedway, originally constructed by Melvin L. Joseph in 1949, is located at the intersection of Route 113 and Speedway Road in Georgetown, Del., just miles from the Delaware beaches and less than a 40-minute drive from Ocean City, Md.
A new website is live for the speedway at www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com. Like Georgetown Speedway on Facebook, follow @thegtownspdwy on Twitter, e-mail[email protected] or by contacting the speedway hotline at 302.563.GTWN (4896).

