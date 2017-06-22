LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Dirt-Mods-44-Friesen-Afton-STSS

Friesen Fires to the Front for Afton Action 50 Victory

June 22, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

Tuesday night started off a little unusual at Afton Motorsports Park (NY) with a number of big name drivers starting the Afton Action 50 outside the top 10 due to troubles earlier in the night or just bad luck. But eventually the cream of the Short Track Super Series Northern Region rouse through the field in spectacular fashion.  In the end, Stewart Friesen made it to the top to win his first STSS North win of 2017 and second overall to go with his South region victory at Bridgeport Speedway (NJ).

 

After a solid second in his heat race, Friesen caught some bad luck in the top-12 redraw for the feature, getting the number 12 position. After some early yellows, the driver of the No. 44 went on a tear over a 30-lap run, using the outside line to get to second. Danny Creeden had snagged the lead from Nick Nye over the run, but a Lap 35 yellow erased his lead over Friesen, with Friesen sailing past for the lead and hanging on over a few more late restarts.

 

“What a race car.  The Halmar team is racing a lot with the Modified right now and working hard,” Friesen said in Victory Lane.  “Got to thank all the guys that come with me to all these races; it’s awesome when you can win one like that, it was a lot of fun.  There was an awesome outside (groove) out there, just had to let it clean up a little bit and got rolling out there.”

 

300x250 Summer Thunder - State Park 2017.06.22Though Friesen had done most of his work on the long run, the yellow flags proved beneficial late in the race, not just to put him in contact with Creeden, but allowing his American Racer tires to cool down after some hard driving.

 

“Creeden was good, we got to second and kind of paced with him.  It seemed like those cautions helped us cool the tires off and hurt him a little bit,” Friesen explained.  “I think our tires were a little too hot from beating them too hard on the outside for that long run.  Once we got to second and the tires cooled off it came back alive. I wasn’t really sure where to be at the end, I just tried to keep it as straight was I could and keep him underneath me. It was great, always exciting racing with Danny and it was good for us.”

 

While Friesen had chosen to go with a softer tire compound, eventual race runner-up Ryan Godown, who swept both STSS races at Afton in 2016, had decided to go with a harder compound. Godown started the feature 17th after qualifying through consi racing and made a hard charge towards the front in the 50-lap feature.

 

After the race, Godown explained how he would have preferred more green flag racing over the final laps.

 

“Our car the first ten laps wasn’t there.  We were pretty far off, then it came in.  We went with a little different strategy on tires, so I could beat it getting there. We got there and we had the long cautions in a row and it just killed it, couldn’t get enough heat back in the tires. But to run second to Friesen, we came from 17th passing some really good cars, it’s worth the five-hour trip home to come to a good track and see some good racing.”

 

Polesitter Jeremy Smith held on for a third-place finish while, Creeden and Ryan Jordan rounded the top five.

 

Friesen’s win also breaks a deadlock for the points lead he and Andy Bachetti had coming into the night. Bachetti started 25th and finished sixth.

 

The Northern Region of the Short Track Super Series is back at it in less than two weeks as they head into the Catskills for the Battle at the Bullring 5 at Accord Speedway on Monday, July 3.

 

Fans can watch a tape-delayed video stream of Tuesday night’s Short Track Super Series North Afton Action 50 by clicking here.

 

-By: Connor Sullivan, Speed51.com CT, MA & Long Island Editor – Twitter: @Connor51CT

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/MoJo Photos

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 23: Lee USA Speedway (NH) - PASS North - Super Late Models

  • June 24: Anderson Speedway (IN) - ARCA/CRA Super Series - Redbud 400

  • June 24: Orange County Speedway (NC) - CARS Tour - Super Late Models & Late Model Stocks

  • June 24: Riverhead Raceway (NY) - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

  • June 24: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Granite State Pro Stock Series

Presenting Partner