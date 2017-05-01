Friesen a Winner on Opening Night at Albany-Saratoga

Malta, New York — The weather may have been warm Friday night for the packed Albany-Saratoga house, but it was Friesen at the end of the 35-lap Modified feature–as in Stewart Friesen.

Friesen, a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular, will call Albany- Saratoga home in 2017 when his schedule allows, took advantage of a heads up fifth place start and quickly motored to the front, holding off the challenges of defending track champion Marc Johnson, and Brett Hearn to pick up the $3,000 payday.

“The car was great. The team worked hard over the winter. This was a great team effort. Man, this feels good,” said an elated Friesen in victory lane.

In the “S-T-R Sportsman Series” feature Adam Pierson and Cody Bleau put on a stirring side-by- side battle, exchanging the lead several times throughout the 25-lap affair. When the dust settled, it was Pierson standing in victory lane.

The “Featherfoot Pro Stock Series” race went to Kenny Martin in a thrilling 25-lap feature. For much of the race the top five raced under a blanket. The race turned out to be much like the television show “Survivor” as several contenders fell by the wayside. In the end, Martin held off all challengers for the win.

The Limited Sportsman 20-lap feature found a first-time winner in victory lane as Justin Severance held off all challengers from the front row to pick up his first career win at “The Great Race Place” in an open wheel type car.

Scott Lawrence was the Street Stock feature winner with the 4-Cylinder division checkers going to Tyler Burch in the single cam and P. J Bleau in the dual cam.

In a pre-race on-track ceremony Modified driver Ronnie Johnson was honored. Johnson captured the final feature of 2016 season That race was also the 1000th Modified feature ever held at the historic Malta oval. Johnson, whose legendary father Jack amassed 90 wins at the track, was humbled by the honor. “It’s a great honor. With the caliber of drivers who race here, just to get a win is a big.”

Albany-Saratoga will return to action on Friday, May 5, with a qualifier for the Fulton “Outlaw 200” for the Modified division. The Empire Lightning Sprints will also be on the card, along with the Sowle Trailer Repair (STR) Sportsman Series and all divisions in action. Pit gates open at 4 p.m. with the front gates opening at 5 p.m.

For more information log on to www.albany-saratogaspeedway.com or visit us on Facebook or Twitter.

-Albany-Saratoga Speedway Press Release

-Photo Credit: Albany-Saratoga Speedway

Related Posts

« VIDEO: Short Track US Nationals Bristol First Test Recap VIDEO: PASS Super Late Models Go 300 Laps at Beech Ridge »